FRYBURG – The 29th Annual Clarion County Youth Field Day was held this past Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Fryburg Sportsmen’s Club Farm.
Sponsored by the Clarion County Sportsmen For Youth, the daylong event is for children ages 8-12, and includes outdoor activities such as trout fishing, boating safety, archery, trapping, wild game tasting, firearm safety and shooting sports.
“All events are non-competetive and stress safety and appreciation of the outdoors,” according to the group’s website. “Not only do kids participate in 15 hands-on events, but hats, event T-shirts, lunch and door prizes are provided at no cost to the kids or their families.”
The site also states: “The Clarion County Youth Field Day is the largest in the state, possibly the nation,” noting that the event attracts 450 participants each year.