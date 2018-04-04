NEW BETHLEHEM – If you’re looking for a familiar face, try his new place.
It’s a new era for local chef Zack Blose who, with the help of brothers Austin and Mitch, recently transformed his well-known pizza place, Zack’s Shack, into a full-service restaurant at a new location along Wood Street in New Bethlehem.
Newly monikered as Zack’s, the town’s newest dine-in or take-out eatery officially opened its doors in the former Evermoore’s location at the beginning of March, with several changes in tow.
“We wanted to give people something that was a little more dine-in friendly,” Blose said last week of why he made the decision to reinvent and rebrand his restaurant business, leaving “the Shack” behind. “We’re trying to escape the pizza shop mentality.”
Blose explained that when Zack’s Shack opened in the former Rocky’s Pizza location in August 2016, offering pizza was the most affordable option at the time. But as more similar restaurants began opening in town, he felt it was time to try something different.
“It was time to take a step away from what Rocky’s used to be and do more of our own thing,” he said, noting that the first step in achieving such a task was to attempt to move away from pizza. He made some changes to the Zack’s Shack menu, offering different ethnic-inspired entree specials each week.
Although he knew he eventually wanted to have more space for a dine-in restaurant, Blose said moving locations was not even on the radar until he inquired about purchasing booths for the Broad Street location from Don Shirey, who owns the Wood Street building.
“We were dead-set on staying in our Broad Street location,” Blose said, adding that his mind quickly started to change after touring the vacant Wood Street restaurant and the concept for the newly-invented Zack’s was born. “We called Don [Shirey] later that day and it was official.”
Now with enough seating to hold up to 50 customers, and a back dining room for private parties, Zack’s offers more entree choices, weekly chef’s choice options, fresh baked goods and the unique experience of a full mini coffee/latte bar.
“Everything we make is freshly prepared in-house with as much locally-sourced food as possible,” Blose said.
Although most of his pizza shop menu is currently still available, Blose said he is planning another menu change toward the end of May that will further reduce the number of pizza options.
“I’m hoping to implement another change with even better menu options before the end of the year, and almost completely getting rid of pizza,” he said, explaining that he hopes to eventually phase pizza options out completely. He even redesigned the Zack’s logo to eliminate the pizza graphic.
“We’re already selling a lot less pizza since we moved to the new location,” he continued.
In addition to menu changes, Zack’s also introduced a full breakfast menu every Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. and an all-inclusive Sunday brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $15.
“There is all kinds of different stuff on the Sunday brunch buffet,” Blose said, noting that Zack’s welcomes reservations at any time, especially for parties of six or more.
For those planning a special event or party, Zack’s also offers on-and-off site catering options for gatherings of all sizes.
“We cater all occasions and can pretty much do whatever the customer wants,” Blose added.
Looking into the future, Blose said that he wants to continue to expand his full-service restaurant with the addition of more seating in the back dining room, and is looking forward to being able to offer even more chef’s specials and entrees.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to offer different options and not just be constrained to pizza shop food,” he said, noting that he hopes to break the mold when it comes to dining in New Bethlehem. “I’m really excited about being able to be creative and do something different every week.”
Blose, a graduate of Redbank Valley High School, said he is grateful to have the opportunity to do what he loves in the town where he grew up.
“New Bethlehem is a small town, but it’s home,” he said, adding that he is humbled by the support of the community. “It’s crazy how it all happened, but it didn’t take us long to outgrow our tiny little shack.”
Zack’s is open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Take-out orders or reservations can be placed by calling (814) 275-4100.
