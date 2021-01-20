CLARION – Shawn Zerfoss of Clarion has announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for Clarion County Sheriff in the May primary election.
Born and raised in Clarion, Zerfoss attended Clarion University and earned a bachelor’s degree. He then attended Slippery Rock University where he obtained a master’s degree in Criminal Justice.
For the past two years, he has taught as a part-time adjunct professor in the Slippery Rock Criminal Justice department.
Zerfoss has spent the past 29 years serving with the Clarion Borough Police Department.
“I have learned a lot in my career, and one of the most important lessons is how to treat others,” the candidate said. “How you treat people will determine your community support. Professionalism is key. I have always done my best to treat others with respect and dignity, even during the worst of times.”
Zerfoss said that his “years in law enforcement have provided me the knowledge necessary to serve as sheriff.”
“My dedication to Clarion County and commitment to the community I serve demonstrate my resolve,” he said. “When I encounter a problem, I work to find the solution that best serves everyone involved, not a quick fix.
Zerfoss cited his ability to interact positively with people of varying backgrounds, political views, values and beliefs.
“I will accept you, not judge you,” he said. “My years of service have provided a strong rapport with community leaders and the many county agencies. This foundation that has been laid over my years in Clarion County will allow me to build on a well oiled sheriff’s department.”