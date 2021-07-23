HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board posted reports recently on its website that show that the combined total revenue in June 2021 generated from all forms of gaming regulated by the Board along with fantasy contests was $388,892,795.
In releasing the June figures, the Board again noted that due to Covid-19 restrictions all casinos in operation at the time were closed for a portion of, and in the case of Rivers Casino Philadelphia, the entirety of June 2020. Therefore, in order to provide a fairer comparison of this month’s revenue figures of those types of gaming, the Board is once again providing, where appropriate, in this release a comparison of this year’s revenue against that of June 2019 when Covid-19 restrictions were not in place and casinos operated for the entirety of the month. Using that comparison, this month’s total revenue was 43.34% above that of June 2019 when the total revenue was $271,299,166.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet casino-type gaming (iGaming), sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.
The following chart compiles all revenue generated in June 2021 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last June.
- Parx Casino — $58,428,426 (2021 revenue); $10,289,147 (June 2020 revenue); 467.86% (Percent change)
- Hollywood Casino at Penn National — $53,788,026; $18,748,208; 186.90%
- Rivers Casino Philadelphia — $43,646,374; $15,584,263; 180.07%
- Valley Forge Casino Resort — $42,317,789; $12,916,182; 227.63%
- Wind Creek Bethlehem — $36,372,891; $3,235,741; 1,024.10%
- Rivers Casino Pittsburgh — $28,429,575; $20,550,090; 38.34%
- Mount Airy Casino Resort — $21,985,651; $15,145,202; 45.17%
- Live! Casino Philadelphia — $20,580,890; n/a; n/a
- The Meadows Casino — $20,203,983; $14,425,335; 40.06%
- Mohegan Sun Pocono — $18,911,961; $9,055,990; 108.83%
- Harrah's Philadelphia — $17,288,954; $6,283,043; 175.17%
- Presque Isle Downs and Casino — $10,036,957; $2,353,386; 326.49%
- Live! Casino Pittsburgh — $8,366,366; n/a; n/a
- Video Gaming Terminals — $3,303,745; $1,077,425; 206.63%
- Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin — $2,014,215; $2,271,234; -11.32%
- Fantasy Contests — $1,891,667; $647,246; 192.26%
- Hollywood Casino Morgantown — $1,325,326; n/a; n/a
- Statewide Total — $388,892,795; $132,582,494; 193.32%