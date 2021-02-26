Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania (GSWPA) launches Girl Scout Cookie booth season beginning on Friday, Feb. 26. GSWPA is offering online, contact-free sales options this year, as well as traditional, in-person booths in the community.
Cookie booth sales create an opportunity for Girl Scouts to engage with their community and work on their people skills, goal setting, and money management. These aspects of the Girl Scout Cookie Program are stronger than ever as a result of many Girl Scouts creatively changing their sales methods in light of COVID-19.
From running virtual cookie booths on social media to operating drive-through locations and marketing their business with QR codes on fliers and door hangers, Girl Scouts are staying committed to reaching their goals. All proceeds from the cookie program remain local, and in 2020, Girl Scout troops in western Pennsylvania received more than $2.1 million in their treasuries from the annual entrepreneurship program to fuel their community service projects, outdoor adventures, and new learning experiences.
“So many of our Girl Scout troops set aside a portion of their proceeds for community service,” said Patricia A. Burkart, CEO of GSWPA. “A purchase of Girl Scout Cookies carries purpose. From supporting a girl’s business experience to powering her vision of bettering the community, girls are eager to reach their goals and bring joy to their cookie customers during this ongoing, unprecedented time.”
GSWPA is also participating in a national collaboration with food ordering and delivery platform Grubhub so girls have an additional way to facilitate contact-free cookie orders. In Pittsburgh, Johnstown, and Greensburg during select days and hours, consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. A hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology. As always, the proceeds benefit the troop and council while providing another innovative way to safely run the cookie program virtually.
Cookie customers are encouraged to reach out to a Girl Scout they know to find out how she’s selling cookies, and those who don’t already know a Girl Scout can visit gswpa.org/findcookies to purchase from a local troop for direct shipment to their door.