HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania collected $2.7 billion in General Fund revenue in July, the first month of the 2021-22 fiscal year, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported recently.
Sales tax receipts totaled $1.2 billion in July.
Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in July was $959.1 million.
Corporation tax revenue was $190.5 million for July.
General Fund revenue figures for July included $117.3 million in inheritance tax and $34.1 million in realty transfer tax.
Other General Fund revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes totaled $133.6 million for the month.
Non-tax revenue totaled $28.4 million for the month.
In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $234.4 million for the month, which includes the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues.
July collection data does not include a comparison against anticipated amounts because revenue estimates for each month are not yet finalized.