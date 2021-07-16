Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced today that troopers confiscated $19,601,549 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2021.
From April 1 through June 30, PSP seized 306 pounds of fentanyl and more than 285 pounds of cocaine, both with a combined street value of $11.1 million. Troopers also seized 167 pounds of methamphetamines and 22 pounds of heroin from Pennsylvania communities.
Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
- Cocaine — 281.13 lbs., $6,184,860
- Crack Cocaine — 4.08 lbs., $65,280
- Heroin — 22.18 lbs., $754,120
- Fentanyl — 306.49 lbs., $4,903,840
- LSD — 1,219 doses, $24,380
- Marijuana THC – Liquid — 71.05 pints, $476,035
- Marijuana THC – Solid — 365.79 lbs., $1,828,950
- Marijuana Plants — 130 plants, $21,450
- Processed Marijuana — 831.3 lbs., $2,493,900
- Methamphetamines — 167.73 lbs., $1,677,300
- MDMA – Ecstasy — 2.38 lbs., $7,854
- MDMA – Pills — 2,601 pills, $39,015
- Other Narcotics — 42.57 lbs., $85,140
- Other Narcotics (Pills) — 41,577 pills, $1,039,425
- Total Value — $19,601,549
State police also collected 910 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the second quarter of 2021. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.