I don’t know. I’m feeling a little self-indulgent this week, and the column I wrote the other night just isn’t working. So, let’s talk about cats instead.
I know I’ve regaled you with stories about my family’s dogs. It just isn’t right to ignore the other furry beasts who have considered us part of their colony.
That’s right. Cats in the wild live in colonies, not packs. This makes sense if you think about it, or maybe not.
Dogs are prone to hanging out with the same bunch of humans all the time. Cats seem fickle by comparison, but colonies are bigger and looser confederations. If you live within a couple of blocks of their home-home, you qualify as a colonist.
All of which explains why a couple of our cats would disappear for a night, only to reappear a day or two later none the worse for wear. The first cat my dad let me keep was Fella, and the three houses on our end of the street were his domain.
This came in handy all the time. Once, he climbed the big white pine growing beside our neighbors’ house and sunbathed on their kitchen roof one afternoon. Unable to climb back down, he meowed loudly enough that Jean Mathers opened a bedroom window and let him climb in.
He may have tried the same thing early one Christmas morning, but got marooned on the Mathers’ house roof. I called Fella to come in for his breakfast, I heard him meowing but saw no sign of him. Then I looked up to see him perched on the spouting looking highly miffed.
One visit to my grandfather’s house later, Dad arrived with an extension ladder to save the day, and the cat. We never did discover how Fella got up there.
Here’s the ironic part of the saga. My dad never really liked cats when I was a small girl and turned a deaf ear to my pleas and promises of potential good behavior. And then Fella arrived.
Most strays just amble onto your porch and into your heart. Fella always was a bit of a showman by nature. He made his arrival by tumbling from the rear of a pickup truck passing our house one evening.
He was a tiny kitten but had the good sense to take shelter in our neighbors’ bushes for the night, wailing for hours. Dad, the erstwhile cat hater, joked that he thought there was a lion outside my parents’ bedroom window.
I spent most of the following day trying to coax the little critter onto my lap. With cats, you can never let them know what is on your mind. You have to make everything seem as though it’s their idea.
That piece of feline psychology is well worth the price of your L-V subscription, my friends.
After a few false starts, Fella decided that, yeah, the skinny girl might make an acceptable colony mate. Before too long, he had won over the gruff guy who said that he didn’t like cats. This was the same guy who said that I could have a cat but it had to stay outside, and then became Fella’s favorite snuggling partner on cold winter evenings.
A few weeks ago, I described the Hong Kong flu of 1968-69 and couldn’t remember if we had the cat that winter. We must have, because Fella helped Dad with that chronic living-room remodeling project. If you know cats, you understand this particular version of “help.”
Fella became an expert at flipping pencils out of a can that winter. He may have had a penchant for robbing the chalk supply, too. He got away with relative murder, and Dad-the-cat-hater thought it was hilarious.
A couple of summers later, Dad was building the first of a couple of patios on the back of the house. I got to carry buckets of rocks, all in the name of physical conditioning according to Dad. The cat got off scot-free when his dear little paw made a cute mark in the concrete, a paw print that was never smoothed away.
Every trip that my dad made to the garage, Fella was by his side, head cocked as he listened to Dad’s words of wisdom. My father had given up any pretense by this time.
The years marched on and I presented my parents with a grandchild. When my daughter was a baby, we stayed with my parents while my husband finished his final semester at Penn State. Suddenly, Fella had a new colony mate and he wasn’t sure he liked it one bit.
It made strange loud noises. It knew nothing about litter boxes, so Fella’s favorite skinny girl now had to change soiled diapers. The smell drove him into a corner until everything was all over.
Eventually, it changed into a little girl and Fella could relate to her in a way. Still, he was master of his domain and would give her a warning nip if she forgot her place. For her part, my daughter tended to treat him as a younger brother.
When the little girl was five or six, the aging cat was struck by a car one night. Dad found him in the snow the next morning.
The former cat hater got misty-eyed and froggy-throated for a couple of years whenever somebody mentioned Fella. So much for grumpy guys.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
