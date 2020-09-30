It’s hard to believe that it’s October already. It is, of course, the last month of the year in which we can reasonably expect to experience much in the way of nice weather. There is a lot to like, but winter is just around the corner. That tends to put a damper on things.
You know, I have read many times about the beauty of fall foliage in New England. I’ve never been there in the fall, but I’m sure it is lovely. I can’t imagine, however, that it is any better than our fall scenery around here. Fall foliage along the Allegheny River, when the colors are reflected in the water, is nothing short of gorgeous. These colors are, of course, caused by a number of chemical reactions, but suffice it to say, they are indeed beautiful.
Fall flowers are in full bloom, too. Probably the best known are chrysanthemums. All you have to do is go for a drive, and you will see lots of them in full bloom in people’s yards. They are, by the way the official flowers of school homecomings.
Now, for the final segment on color. That would be the wooly bear caterpillar. These critters are among the oldest of all weather predictors. Supposedly, you can tell what kind of winter lies ahead by looking at wooly bears. According to one school of thought, the darker the caterpillars, the worse the winter will be. This was my mother’s belief. Strangely enough, in many regions, the lighter the caterpillars, the worse the winter. I guess you just have your choice.
It’s time for the fun part. Let’s start with fishing. October is the month (usually) when the fish go on a feeding spree in preparation for the lean times of winter. I have made some of my best catches of walleyes in October.
Panfish seem to go on an extra strong feeding frenzy in October, especially later in the month. Often, you can fill a cooler (while following the legal limit) in a very short time. As Thanksgiving rolls around, a meal of panfish is a very welcome relief from turkey. Now is the time to catch them.
October is also the time for what I like to call “Geezer Season.” Now that I qualify for a senior hunting license, there is a three-day season in October when I can hunt doe with any gun, without freezing my butt off. Since cold is my number one hunting enemy, this is great.
And, that ain’t all. Although it came in back in September, the fact of the matter is that, due to leaves, it is next to impossible to see squirrels, at least for me. In October, the odds are much better. When you come right down to it, this is probably my favorite type of hunting. I suppose it is because this is the first type of hunting I ever did. Of course, you have to add the fact that squirrels, although cute, are also delicious. You can use almost any recipe that you would use for chicken with squirrel. A personal favorite of mine is squirrel pot pie. Just parboil the squirrels, debone them, and make the dish the same as you would chicken. They are absolutely delicious.
There are basically two approaches to hunting squirrels. One, my favorite, is still hunting. This is where you find a good looking spot and sit down. If you have chosen wisely, it won’t be long before the squirrels show up. All you need to do is to take your favorite gun and harvest them.
You can also stalk squirrels. This involves walking as quietly as you can through the woods looking for squirrels. This can be productive, but it is hard.
While I normally don’t wax political in this column, there is an important election coming up. When it’s time to vote, keep your Second Amendment rights in mind. Remember, if they can take your friend’s AR-15, they can just as easily take your 30-30.
For many of us, October is the last of the good months. Get out and enjoy it to the fullest.