Do you call it “pop” or “soda”? Nowadays, western Pennsylvanians tend to lean more toward the Philly-inspired “soda,” and that makes me a little sad.
Growing up in the ‘60s and early ‘70s, we had never heard the Philly-ism. Every red-blooded American kid drank pop and that was that, as far as I was concerned.
It wasn’t until my junior year at Penn State’s main campus that I found out that I was the next thing to a hillbilly bumpkin. What ensued were a few years of good-natured kidding over my use of “pop.” Marrying a guy from northeastern Pennsylvania didn’t help a bit.
I ended up living in State College for nearly 25 years and came to regard it as the unofficial demarcation line between pop drinkers and soda swiggers. My scientific methods weren’t very sound, so there will probably be some argument on the matter.
Call it what you will, but we had a full range of pop flavors to choose from and most of them were good. They were all full-sugar versions, so there was none of that Diet Coke versus Classic Coke rivalry.
My first real memory of drinking pop was sitting on the porch swing at my Grandma and Grandpa McGregor’s house. Local folks might remember their house. It sat across the highway from the high school, and Subway’s Dumpster is located somewhere inside my grandma’s former kitchen.
It must have been 1959 or so, a time when my grandmother still thought that watching school buses pick up the high school kids was a big deal for a four-year-old. Four-year-olds can be the most world-weary people at times. I humored Grandma because it seemed as though she found the spectacle exciting.
For me, it was all about a glass of 7-Up. That seemed to be the perennial quaff at her house, and so that’s what my brother and I drank. Forty years later, I stopped to see Grandma one day and she handed me a bottle of 7-Up and a peppermint patty.
If Grandpa was doing the serving, we might experience grapefruity Squirt. The flavor was a little intense for a four- or five-year-old, but I loved it because it was his favorite. I’ll still swoop on a rare bottle of it when I can find it.
When you’re a small child, you find that there’s a fine art to drinking pop. You have to learn to coordinate your throat muscles with your nasal cavity. Before you learn that, you end up with carbonated bubbles burning your nose.
Of all the life skills I’ve acquired in the past 60 years, that has to be one of the most useful.
Mom usually kept some kind of pop in the refrigerator. There was Hires’ root beer, sometimes Orange Crush but mostly 7-Up and Coke. If you wanted something fancier, you had to wait to go to a family reunion or on a road trip with Grandpa McGregor.
Those were the times when a penny-pinching youngster would grab a handful of change from her bear-shape bank from a sink drawer in anticipation of sampling some of the finer things in life. At the concession stand at the Alcola park, you could buy Crush or grape Nehi for a nickel or a dime per bottle. You always returned the bottle when you were done.
Scrounging empty pop bottles and taking them to Heasley’s store in South Bethlehem was still a thing that kids did in the ‘60s. During the construction of RVMA’s pumphouse near our home in 1960, my brother and I picked up some spare spending money that way. Bro, being a mature nine-year-old, made a small killing by shuttling daily pop rations to the guys working at the site.
The ‘70s rolled around and Madison Avenue decided to cash in the Baby Boomers. The result was an explosion of mass-marketed soft drinks, and the world would never be the same.
Dad started bringing home bottles of Fanta, an exotic brand that offered cream soda. It was new to us, but Fanta was actually a leftover from the Third Reich. This is something you don’t learn in history class.
Coca-Cola had a separate European division in the 1930s. With the coming of the war, the U.S. boycotted Hitler and Max Keith, a sort of caretaker, couldn’t get the proper ingredients to make an honest bottle of Coke. He started freelancing to stay in business and ended up concocting some truly strange beverages, with the Dutch version making use of elderberries.
It is said that most bottles of Fanta were never actually drunk after 1943. Sugar was so scarce in the Reich that hard-pressed cooks used it to flavor soups and stews.
After the war, Coca-Cola took back control of the European division and all Keith’s profits. There is no mention of his having received any recognition for this feat.
And you thought that Fanta was just another bright and sassy bottle of pop.
And then there were Mountain Dew and Dr. Pepper, questionable in taste, high in a certain coolness factor.
I seldom drink the stuff anymore. All that sugar and caffeine give me a serious case of the shakes.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]