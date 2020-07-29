Childhood is indeed a type of Wonderland/Never Never Land/Pleasure Island where your job is to play, have fun and learn about life. Yes, being a child is a pretty good career, but life is never all roses and rainbows at any age. Even fantasy lands have their share of hazards.
I enjoy writing about the days of childhood because they are unique times of fun and adventure. Not everybody remembers their adventures, but so far my memory serves me well. Children do not see obstacles, they just go on an adventure.
Children are obsessed with adventure. Fairytale heroes and villains become the stars of our play. In some of my earliest recollections, my brother and I would crawl through the deep, dark woods (under the dining room tables and chairs) to escape the wild creatures or line up the chairs to form a train. Our biggest transgression was often spilling grape juice (pirate rum from the bottle) on the guest bed or splashing water on the living room couch.
When my dad came home from work at night, he would sit me on his knee and ask what I did today. The answer was usually some fantastic adventure that had to do with battling witches and pirates. All in a day’s work for a three-year-old.
When it came time to clean the living room, we would grab all the toys, throw them on the bed in the guest room and close the door. Out of sight, out of mind. The cardinal sin of childhood is to leave your toys lying on the floor in plain sight.
Once we were going to dig a hole in the yard to go through the earth and come out on the other side of the world which was China. After digging up a few feet of dirt, and some parental discouragement, we gave up on that idea and moved on to another adventure.
There was the time my partner in crime and I discovered a large ceramic bowl on top of the refrigerator filled with coins. We had struck it rich with pirate treasure. After getting permission, we took possession of the bowl and divided the treasure equally, fully intending to each bury our share in a secret place in the back yard. But due to a lack of a durable treasure chests and the vegetable garden being in full bloom, mother convinced us to start a piggy bank with our findings.
I got my first pair of roller skates for my birthday when I was seven. It is always hard to balance at first, but I was determined to learn quickly. Around and around the dining room table I walked while listening to a radio drama of the story of David and Goliath. By the time the drama was over I was ready to try my skates out on the kitchen linoleum.
Yes, roller skating in the kitchen worked very well. The floor was almost as smooth as a skating rink. Room for all sorts of races and games on wheels. My favorite was playing chariot race, especially when it was my turn to be in the chariot and not be the horse.
If my brother and I got bored, we would play haunted house by being quiet and listening for tiny creaks and noises. Pretty soon we would scare ourselves stiff just listening for little noises and imagining it could be burglars. In fact, I accidentally did it to myself a couple weeks ago when I was home alone. Doesn’t take much for the imagination to start running wild.
When I was just getting old enough to attend Bible School, I encountered a strange phenomenon: a toddler who always wanted to pick up and put away toys instead of make a mess. Children are notorious mess makers and everyone knows it, so I was quite upset when every time I would get out toys this toddler would pick them up and try to put them away. It was a battle and I complained to the management a couple of times. Fortunately, she was too young to be in my regular Sunday School class.
I considered myself a tomboy, but would always choose the most fluffy sparkly dresses if given a choice. At the Limestone Baptist church, I dearly loved the tire swing in the back and even wearing a lacy white dress with sparkles was not going to deter me from swinging on the swing after church.
Most of the year I was the only girl in Sunday school, but for VBS we always had a robust turnout and I did have a Bible School crush. I was in second grade, he was in sixth grade. One day I had the idea that I would pick a rose for him from our rose bush. Too shy to hand it out personally, I subtly dropped it as he passed me on the stairs. He picked it up and handed it back to me saying, “You dropped this.” So much for romance.
To a child everything is bigger and time is longer than it is for an adult. I just knew that there was something grand and glorious waiting for us at the end of the childhood tunnel. The adult world promised that all our dreams would come true and we would live happily ever after. Adulthood has its issues for sure, but let’s be fair, many of our dreams do come true and we achieve things we never even dreamed of, so it is fair to say that for children, the adventures are just beginning.
One thing I notice as I grow older, is that the kids inevitably pass me up, successfully leave Neverland and Toyland and lose touch with youthful wonder. I’m glad that hasn’t happened to me. My imagination is still hitting on all cylinders. It is a little sad to see the kids grow up, get “old” inside and the sweet sparkle just vanish. Where did the kid go? I’m glad many adults remain kids at heart and that’s for me. There are just some of us whom Toyland can’t get rid of, so we become trustees.