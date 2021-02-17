I seem to have a lot of time on my hands this winter. First, there was COVID, which kept me in the hospital for Thanksgiving week. In fact, due to my age and the severity of my case, I am still feeling some after effects, although they are going away. Also, the weather has been wet and miserable so much of the time, that I opted to stay inside.
All of this free time gives me time to sit around and get annoyed, even angry. I’m going to share some of the things that bug me. Normally, these things would go pretty much unnoticed, but with “think time,” they become real annoyances.
One of the worst is little kids who misbehave in public places, especially, but not limited to, restaurants. Of course, the COVID restrictions in place in most restaurants have provided some relief, but at a terrible cost to people who make their living in the restaurant business.
Then, there is church. Kids scream, run and play during the service, disrupting the concentration of everyone in attendance. That certainly didn’t happen when I was a kid. I sat, or knelt or stood right beside my mother. If I had to go to the bathroom, I held it until Mass was over. If I had suggested taking toys, coloring books or snacks to church, my mother would have been aghast. When the nuns took our catechism class to Mass, things were maybe even stricter.
Who is to blame for the aforementioned phenomena? The kids? Nope. What’s really dumbfounding is the fact that some adults, often including parents, perceive this behavior as cute. They often say, “That’s just the way he/she is.” Therefore, the blame rests solely on their shoulders.
Here’s one more thought on church, and it applies to women. Daisy Dukes and plunging necklines just don’t belong at a religious service. Period.
Now, let’s look at face masks. I have done a lot of research on this topic, and have seen studies that have shown the masks to be effective, and others studies that say they don’t work. This leaves me in a sort of limbo as to what to believe. I wore a mask and got the COVID anyway. I still wear one, as I don’t want to have a confrontation with someone who is just trying to make a living.
Now, for something totally ridiculous. There is a movement in Congress to pay reparations for slavery. Let’s get real here. First of all, slavery was a blot on our history. There is no denying that.
However, I never owned a slave. In fact, slavery was already gone when my ancestors first set foot in this country. Why should I have to pay for something that neither I, nor my ancestors, ever did? Slavery is over in this country, as is indentured servitude. It’s time to move on.
Next up is the ridiculous second Trump impeachment. I shudder to think how many of our tax dollars were wasted on this fiasco. Everyone knew from the start that there would be no conviction. Trump wasn’t even President anymore. Of course, he didn’t incite riots in Washington, D.C. or anywhere else. I am more inclined to suspect the Left for the violence that transpired.
I find myself increasingly dismayed by the whole transgender thing. Now, don’t get me wrong. If a guy wants to go around thinking he’s a woman, and dress in women’s clothes, that’s his business. However, allowing him to participate in female sports, and use female restrooms and showers is just way beyond the pale. I saw a gruesome photo on the Internet of a female fighter who was matched against a male transgender. It was shocking.
The whole “woke” movement has gone totally bonkers. I’m not even sure how they came up with that term, and I guess I don’t really care. I do, however, care about the damage the movement does to our country and our culture. It’s eating away at them from within, and should be reined in.