A random comment by nearly anybody can lead you on a trip down Memory Lane — or a rabbit hole. This happened to me when I was out driving around prior to COVID-19 last year. Even though the worst seems to be behind us, I still delight my insurance company by driving fewer miles as we readjust to the new normal.
This morning’s visit to the rabbit hole was touched off by a reference to WTAE’s old afternoon game show, Bowling for Dollars, hosted by Nick Perry. The program often showcased entertainment celebrities who visited the set, among them on-air talent in the form of Paul Long, Don Cannon and Joe DeNardo.
Perry, sometimes known as 666 Nick, was behind a giant state lottery scandal in 1980. I was a sleep-deprived mother of a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler, and so I missed some of the details. This morning turned out to be a good opportunity to flesh out my education.
Perry and his cronies, some of who were WTAE support personnel, conspired to inject white paint into select numbered ping-pong balls used in choosing the daily numbers. Only ‘4’ and ‘6’ escaped the special treatment, increasing the likelihood that the dread ‘666’ would win.
This long-ago scandal was only the first level of the rabbit hole. Joe DeNardo was probably the inspiration for my weather awareness. He was also the object of Brunhilda’s affection, a robust female character on one of KDKA’s morning programs.
Brunie was a good gal who insisted on calling him Joeden. Alas, he had to tell her that he was unavailable because he was happily married.
“Oh, yeah, Mr. Ardo? Well, there are plenty of fish in the sea, ya know.”
Long before he caught Brunhilda’s eye, Joe was an Air Force meteorologist who later started DeNardo and McFarlane, a company selling weather forecasts to the Pittsburgh airport. In time, KDKA Radio began buying his prognostications and eventually hired him as an on-air weatherman and later moved him to television.
Joe DeNardo was the prototype for every television meteorologist you watch today.
In 1969, there was a change of management and KDKA lost a lot of its talent to its neighbor, WTAE. This explains why DeNardo, Long and Cannon ended up appearing on Bowling for Dollars one afternoon.
Even in retirement, DeNardo remained a resource for weather information. He was consulted during the notorious severe winter-weather outbreak of 2014. Which led me down Memory Lane.
If you don’t quite remember that event, I do. It was one of those times when I blessed the presence of an ugly coat in my closet, a huge gray goose-down coat mocked by family members.
The L-V was a little understaffed that week for some reason, or nobody else wanted to brave the frigid cold outside the office. That’s understandable. The place is like a meat locker in the winter months.
So, I accepted the dubious honor of covering a public meeting in Hawthorn for the paper. On the face of it, this was good news because I was always looking for freelance work.
Hawthorn Borough and its municipal authority hold their meetings in a converted house trailer, short on insulation and weather-sealed door. It is right breezy in there on a good day. In January 2014, calling it “brisk” would have been an understatement.
Without my trusty ugly down coat, the suffering would have been even worse. You see, members of the media are usually relegated to the cheap seats closest to the door. On the other hand, the air quality is excellent back there.
The human mind has the ability to block out and forget past traumas. I no longer remember what the meeting was about, but it may have had something to do with connecting residents to the new sewer system. I do recall faintly another public meeting at the fire hall.
It was warmer that time, probably because there was so much wrath and ire unleashed by affected residents. Public infrastructure isn’t cheap and the price tag was a bit much to swallow, as I recall.
Just think. Today’s column began with a mention of Bowling for Dollars and ended up with the memory of our most recent polar vortex experience.
I think the Native has finally shaken off the effects of the past year. This was definitely more fun to write.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]