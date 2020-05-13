By January 31, 2020 the new Wuhan Flu had sickened or killed nearly 10,000 people worldwide in nearly two dozen countries. President Trump announced a travel ban against China.
Democrats objected. Some said the ban was an attempt to distract voters from Trump’s impeachment trial. “It is absolutely not a coincidence or a surprise that he’s rolling out a lot of big things on the very week in which the Senate [may vote] on impeachment,” Democrat Matt Bennett said. Others said it was racist. “This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria xenophobia, hysterical xenophobia, and fear-mongering to lead the way instead of science,” Joe Biden said.
Then Trump was acquitted on February 5. By February 7, CNN looked for and found “experts” who would say Trump’s travel restrictions could actually help spread the virus. On February 24, Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walked unmasked (remember when they told us masks could make us sick before throwing us in jail for not wearing them?) through San Francisco’s Chinatown encouraging people to mingle. “It’s exciting to be here, especially at this time ... we do want to say to people, come to Chinatown.” On March 15, New York City Democrat Mayor Bill DeBlasio told New Yorkers, “If you love your neighborhood bar, go there now.”
Did Democrats contribute to the virus’ spread?
Many Americans started to get sick and many died, but we quickly learned that the old and infirm were the ones at risk. According to Dr. Scott Atlas, the former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center, “the overwhelming majority of people do not have any significant risk of dying from COVID-19, and we have a clearly defined population at risk who can be protected with targeted measures.”
So what did the mostly Democratic governors do once they were sure the country was good and infected? They shut down the entire economy. What did the Democratic media do? They whipped people into hysteria with bogus statistics and computer models. And what are they doing now? Dragging it out, as long as they can.
President Trump wanted to open the country back up by Easter, April 12. The New York Times reported on March 24, “You are going to lose a number of people to the flu, but you are going to lose more people by putting a country into a massive recession or depression,” Mr. Trump said. “You are going to have suicides by the thousands — you are going to have all sorts of things happen. You are going to have instability.”
“Public health officials were horrified by Mr. Trump’s statement, which threatened to send many Americans back into the public square just as the peak of the virus was expected.”
Democratic governors kept their entire economies locked down. Governor Tom Wolf said he would reopen in consultation with five other governors in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Rhode Island, all of whom just happen to be Democrats. [EDITOR’S NOTE: The writer omitted the state of Massachusetts, which worked with Pennsylvania and the other five states to develop a reopening plan. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is a Republican.]
On Wednesday, May 6, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s (UPMC) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Shapiro called upon Governor Wolf to end Pennsylvania’s lock down.
The median age of death from the virus in the state is 84-years old and “The few younger patients who died all had significant preexisting conditions,” said Dr. Shapiro. “Very few children were infected and none died ... In sum, this is a disease of the elderly, sick and poor.”
“We can manage society in the presence of this pathogen if we focus on these preexisting conditions,” Shapiro added. “What we cannot do is extended social isolation ... That is before the much greater effects of economic devastation take hold on the human condition.”
The next day, Wolf extended Pennsylvania’s lockdown to June 4.
The virus didn’t shut down our economy or our society. Democratic government officials did. There’s probably a depression coming and they started it.
A Democratic depression.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]