Dear Gayle,
Our younger daughter was old enough to be the flower girl in our wedding when her father and I got married. She still remembers being in the wedding. Two years later, her father suddenly left me for another woman who makes more money than I do. I finally agreed to a divorce, and for the sake of our daughters, I’ve worked at remaining civil with him and her. Now he tells me they plan to get married in a couple of months and he wants our younger daughter to be the flower girl at his new wedding, too. I really don’t want her to grow up remembering that she had been in her parents’ wedding, and then in the wedding with the woman who took her father out of our home. We have shared custody so he could fight me on this I’m told, but maybe there’s some way to talk him out of this. Don’t ask me to talk with that woman, it was probably her idea. Can you help me?
— Mom Number One
Dear Mom One,
Even if you did not have shared custody, it would be difficult to stop something like this. While it is doing a lot of emotional harm to you, and while it may seem tacky, there is no higher human authority that would be likely to see that having your daughter participate in her father’s second wedding could have the potential to do major emotional damage to the child. You are right that she may mature one day to the point that she sees for herself that choosing her as the flower girl in his wedding to this particular woman was not the best idea, but that will be up to her to discover and decide. As for talking with the bride-to-be, I would never ask you to consider that because any woman who would take a man — however willing — from his family might not be likely to entertain for a moment that the impact on you of having your daughter in her wedding should matter to her in the least. Short of your child suddenly developing chicken pox on the day of the wedding, I think you will have to endure one more insult. Do so with your head held high.
Dear Gayle,
My best friend had a baby. This is not one of those babies that make you want to make funny faces at it. This is simply not a cute baby, but whenever my friend is handling her, she says things like, “Isn’t she just beautiful?” I have no idea what to say. What would you suggest?
— M.
Dear M.,
Even were the baby to have one eye and two noses, she is a gift of life and that alone makes her beautiful. An old quote by Stephen Leacock that I think relates to this situation went through my head so I looked it up to get it right: “There is only one beautiful child in the world, and every mother has it.” To your friend’s eye, she holds and rocks a beautiful princess. If you work at it a bit, I believe that you can start to see a princess in that child whenever you look at her, too. Give it time, and try holding her more often. In the meantime, whenever the mother asks if the baby is beautiful, you may want to say something along the line of, “…just as God made her,” or say, “Let me get a picture,” and pull out your camera. That would be the beautiful thing to do.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]