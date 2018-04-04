Dear Gayle,
A woman I had been thinking of as my closest friend began doing little things I nearly missed at first that showed that she was upset with me. In the past few months it had gotten worse, even to the level of snarky remarks and finding every opportunity to “correct” me. Now, in public places, she avoids me. If I speak to her at an event, she pretends she doesn’t hear me and walks away. I’m invisible to her. The few hints I’ve had tell me that things I’d done to be helpful actually had the opposite effect on her. Other friends who are aware of this tell me that it may not just be me, she’s been upset with them at times over things they couldn’t control.
So now I know what not to do — anything. I need to stay away from her. I’ve learned our friendship was never as strong as I’d thought it was. But now I feel worse than if I’d been robbed or someone close to me died. Is there any way a friendship can get back on track when this has happened?
— Former Naive Friend
Dear Friend,
From the sounds of it, there is a similarity between what your relationship with your friend is going through and what a marriage experiences after perceived infidelity when trust has been destroyed. Since neither you nor your other friends appear to believe that anything any of you were doing involving this woman was inappropriate, it may be that she is simply perceiving it as such for whatever reason. If the reason involves a change in mental processing, that should become clear as time goes on.
It is hard to change how someone views any act that leaves them feeling let down, even when it was never intended to. A friend of mine once walked out of a church service after the pastor used the slang phrase, “…the average Joe Blow.” My friend thought it was a swear term. Nothing I said could convince her otherwise, even after I told her what the likely confused term was. For her, that minister had let her down, betrayed her trust, and that was that.
You might be best served to simply back off and let time do its best. If things appear to straighten out, you are likely to be a bit wary around her, at least for a while. I would not ask you not to be. Still, be open for sharing friendship with her in the future, if the opportunity presents itself because, depending on what is causing her reaction, this woman may need any friends that she is able to keep.
Dear Gayle,
I have a pet peeve to share: I shop at thrift stores a lot, and I always get unpleasantly surprised when I find a cute top or jacket but it smells like mothballs. Sometimes I check the tag to be sure the item isn’t some wool blend. Most times, it’s obviously not wool, it’s a silky rayon or something. Why do people do this? Is there some benefit I don’t know about to throwing mothballs in with your clothes that aren’t wool?
— Airing Out
Differences
Dear Airing,
I gave this some thought, but the best I can come up with is that a lot of people were raised watching those of previous generations use mothballs when storing any garments, so they do this as well. The older people lived before man-made fibers were coming into common use for making clothing — before the rayon/nylon generation — but since the 1950s, natural fibers no longer dominate in clothing manufacturing. Now you can touch a jacket and your brain registers “wool”, but its tag tells you it is polyester, or acrylic. Unless clothing is made of a natural fiber known to be a food source for certain moths and their larva, or is a blend of those fibers and man-made ones, I see little to no use in storing that clothing in mothballs, cedar chips, or any other products that are malodorous and potentially hazardous — primarily around pets and children.
The Internet offers ideas for getting the odor of mothballs out of cloth. You may want to investigate those while keeping in mind what the garment tag says about cleaning. Popular methods offered for odor removal include steaming, repeated washing and drying, and hanging out in the sunlight, optimally for a week. For me to use option number three would mean living somewhere else as I do not usually get a full week of straight sunshine over my back yard. I would also have concerns that my clothing hanging out on the line would attract birds, if you get my meaning…
I think it all comes down to this: until people who store their clothing begin to question their practices done a certain way, “because that’s the way mom and grandma always did it,” manufacturers will continue to sell boxes of unneeded mothballs, and you will continue to endure your pet peeve.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to mytakeonit@gmx.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.