Here’s how it works. A part-time journalist like Rimersburg Rules is impressed by a full-time journalist. A full-time journalist at a weekly paper is impressed by a journalist at a daily paper. The small town journalist is impressed by the big city journalist, and so it goes, much the same way for electronic journalists.
To a large extent that explains why when President Trump called out fake news and specific “journalists” by name, journalists circled the wagons. In papers and on TV screens across the country, ads were run by the papers themselves and their editorial boards proclaiming the importance of the free press and need to hold the powerful to account.
But does CNN’s Jim Acosta ignoring proper procedure, making race-tinged speeches, talking over other reporters and officials while injecting his political opinions into White House pressers really amount to journalism? Moreover, Acosta is hardly alone. Consider the Jihad against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. When one Jeffrey Catalan made rape charges against Justice Kavanaugh, CNN and The Hill reported on those, but not on the fact that Catalan almost immediately recanted and apologized ... until later. Opps. After “porn” lawyer Michael Avenatti claimed he knew a second woman who could back up gang rape allegations made against Justice Kavanaugh by his client, Julie Swetnick, NBC reported that and interviewed the woman on Sept. 30. What they did not report until after Kavanaugh was confirmed was the woman contradicted the allegations against Kavanaugh. The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin claimed Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, who questioned accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, worked for Sheriff Joe Arpaio when she really worked in the County Attorney’s office, not the Sheriff’s Department.
Denny Bonavita would know better, but we remember the journalism breakdown starting in the late 70s and early 80s when political operatives began to embed themselves into the press as journalists. Over time, the operatives became editors and ... well, you don’t need a conspiracy, all you need to do is only hire people who agree with you and eventually you convert big city news organizations into the urban media — ie the big city TV “news” shows and the big city “news” papers.
Whether it’s NBC’s Andrea Mitchell calling disgraced Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes a Republican when she was actually a Democrat, or CNN’s anchor Jim Sciutto and Sara Murray padding their list of school shootings with accidental firearm discharges and domestic disputes, mistaken, fraudulent or misleading fake news floods through the urban media outlets and doesn’t deserve the title of journalism.
“Responsibility for fake news begins with [journalists],” said the tough-as-nails Lara Logan, foreign correspondent for CBS’s 60 Minutes.
“Reporting and analysis continue to reflect the limited perspective of the left while the other half of America is ignored or, worse, subjected to ridicule and lecturing. Americans — left, right and middle — remain in desperate need of a more comprehensive and balanced informational narrative across the media spectrum,” writes Gary Abernathy, a former Hillsboro, Ohio newspaper editor.
“Although the media has historically always been left-leaning,” Logan says, “we’ve abandoned our pretense — or at least the effort — to be objective, today. … We’ve become political activists, and some could argue propagandists, and there’s some merit to that.”
There’s increasing evidence that journalists around the country have had enough of the urban media and are prepared to call it to account. Not long ago The Tennessee Star debunked urban media claims regarding border walls and the high illegal alien crime rate. After CNN cancelled San Diego KUSI’s Dan Plante’s interview on the border wall because, “They didn’t like what they heard from us,” KUSI called CNN out on its news broadcast and on Twitter. “We believe CNN declined a report from KUSI because we informed them that most Border Patrol Agents we have spoken to told us the barrier does in fact work.”
Stay tuned. Real journalism is waking up.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules.]
