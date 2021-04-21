This time around, we are going to look at what might be called a potpourri of topics, as there are so many from which to choose. We might as well start with COVID-19. It seems that it will never stop making the news.
How about masks? I am getting sick of seeing people scurrying about wearing them. There is just too much evidence that they don’t work. I just can’t believe that something as tiny as a virus can be filtered out with a piece of cloth. I wore a mask and got the disease anyway. In fact, the illustrious Dr. Fauci once wrote a paper regarding the dangers of mask wearing.
Then, we have the self-appointed “mask police.” These are the folks who frown, scowl and even get into the faces of those they encounter who are not wearing masks. I have decided that their major concern is not public health. Rather, it just bothers them to see someone be disobedient. It makes them think too much about their unquestioning compliance. I have, after much thought, decided that the whole mask thing is about control. In fact, a whole industry has sprung up involving facemasks. That would seem to indicate that, despite the vaccine, there is no end in sight to the mask mandate.
Most churches require masks and social distancing in order to attend. That is understandable. There is nothing the current government would like better than to order a shutdown of churches and synagogues, so they have to be very careful.
COVID-19 is horrible. Having spent Thanksgiving week in the hospital, I can attest to that fact. It would appear, however, that the Democrats are making a lot of hay from it. Despite the fact that thousands have died, they have used it to implement Draconian measures on us, and get rid of President Trump.
Then, we have the vaccines. I got my two shots of the Moderna. I was sick as a dog for a day after the second shot, but, to me, it was worth it. I seriously doubt if I could survive a second episode of COVID. The decision to get vaccinated was my choice. If someone does not want to get the vaccine, that is their choice, not the government’s. The idea of a so-called vaccine passport is genuinely frightening. Of course, it would start off small. It would be required for such things as sporting events, theaters and a few other events. But, as government programs always do, it would grow. Eventually, it could be required for everything, like the mark of the beast. “Your papers, please,” would become commonplace.
Perhaps I have gone on too long about COVID, as there are many other things. Geraldo Rivera is one example. Recently, he called Dan Bongino an SOB on national television. Whoever originally called that clown a journalist must have been on some substance. When he comes on, I immediately change channels or turn the television off.
Gasoline prices, grocery prices and ammunition prices, to name a few, are skyrocketing. It is not the fault of businesses. His supporters, of course say that it is unfair to blame Biden. I’m sure, of course, that they would have blamed Trump. Increases in fuel prices have a negative effect on the whole economy.
Let’s close things out on a lighter note. According to some reports, we are going to be bombarded by cicadas again this year. Other reports indicate that we are not, and that the eastern part of the state only will be affected. There are mountains of folklore surrounding these critters. It makes for some interesting reading. They are sometimes nicknamed “land shrimp,” as they supposedly taste like shrimp when deep fried. I have found a number of recipes for them. If they show up, I just might give them a try.