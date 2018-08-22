I was able to get a little education the other night when I covered a meeting of the Clarion Area School Board — and it turns out I can use all of the education I can get.
One of the ways Clarion Area has increased its federal funding is through the various Title programs. That doesn’t happen just because you apply for that type of funding, but it is geared at providing special help for students who need it.
The real education comes in a look at the different type of students today and the impact of changing demographics. There is more of a transient population attending school and that changes the needs of a school. I’m sure other school districts see the same thing, whether it is the impact of some industries closing and families moving, and a changing rental market. Maybe we could even blame Russians, but the change is undeniable.
Title 1 is a 100 percent federally funded supplemental education program that provides financial assistance to local school districts to improve educational opportunities for educationally deprived children.
Kelly Foust and Roger Walter of Clarion’s Title 1 program presented a requested approval for an additional part-time teacher to help better meet the needs of the 51 students participating in Tier 3 of Title 1, the neediest of students.
“We’re getting to the point now where we have 51 students in Tier 3 and they are not getting the services that we would like to give them,” said Walters, Clarion Elementary principal. “We’re interested to see if you would consider a part-time Title teacher and with the recent move into school-wide Title status, it won’t really affect the regular budget.”
Foust explained that in the first two tiers, all students get exactly what they need and are assessed in Tier 3, which is a need for some of them.
“I assess them and group them by life need and some are included in Tier 3,” said Foust. “We had some teachers stay (over) for recess and work with some kids, and that worked for a while. We have used every second of time from every single professional available at the elementary. Really, what we need right now is somebody specifically for the Tier 3 time.”
“We got significantly more money from Title 1 funding than we’ve gotten in the last several years. It can’t be spent on anything paid for by the district in the past, and the teacher has to work within the Title program.”
The program has demonstrated success as verified through results in the state-required PSSA tests.
“For example, math PSSA numbers were in the 30 percent range, and we knew that was unacceptable,” continued Foust. “Just in the second grade, they went from 20 percent to 57 percent proficient. In third grade, they went from 40 to 71 percent; and in fourth grade, they went from 30 to 48 percent proficient. Our numbers show that our program is working.”
The school district worked to document its need and is now able to receive extra aid to meet the needs of its students.
“The change in demographics has certainly impacted us, and that was one of the things we saw coming through,” said Superintendent Mike Stahlman. “We’ve seen the need through the years, and now we’re seeing some financial help in meeting those needs.”
“We have plenty of ‘stuff,’ but I don’t think there’s any substitute for a good teacher.”
The school board voted to approve advertising for a half-time Title 1 teacher and estimated the total cost for that position would be approximately $50,000, including benefits.
“All of our students in the elementary benefit from Title 1,” explained Stahlman. “We have 51 who are at Tier 3, our most needy kids, and we want to provide additional assistance.”
“There are two types of classifications. There’s a targeted Title 1 school, and only those students who qualify can receive those services. All monies have to be designated specifically for only those students and only the needs that they qualify for. In a school-wide Title program, if you qualify as a school, which is where we’re now at based on our poverty levels and the needs of our students, and when you reach that level, all students are eligible to receive certain services through the use of those funds. You don’t have to have an identified need; you can help all students in multiple ways.”
