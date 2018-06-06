Dear Gayle,
I am not happy with my doctor. I am out of refills on my pills and he wants me to go have bloodwork and come in the office before he’ll reorder them. I hate going for bloodwork and I’m not any different than I have been so there’s no reason to go see the doctor. I think he just wants to get the money. I also think him not prescribing more of my medicine is a form of extortion. If I don’t do what he wants, he’ll stop my pills and then I really would get sick. He had to take an oath to “do no harm,” but stopping my meds would be doing exactly that. I’ll probably go in because I need the med, but what do you think about what I’ve said?
— Patient
Dear Patient,
I think two things are right. The first is one you said: “He wants the money.” Doctors do not pay their staff, pay for their office space, and pay their obscenely huge liability insurance premiums by never seeing their patients more than just that first time, or by doing everything over the phone — a non-billable service. If you want that professional’s expertise, you must pay for it. The second thing is that your doctor may realize that our bodies need med changes now and then, even when we have been maintaining on the same med for years and do not feel any different. Things about us change regularly, including our weight, rate of metabolism, over-the-counter med choices, other health issues and symptoms, stress levels impacting a med’s effectiveness, our compliance to the med regimen, and any tolerance to the med’s effectiveness that may have been building over time. Often at these compelled check-ups, another health concern is revealed. For as much as you do not wish to go, you are surely safer to do so. Your doctor does not want to continue prescribing a med at a dose that is no longer needing to be as high as it was at the beginning of its course, nor to be dosing it too low for dealing with your continuing symptoms. In other words, to him or her, not seeing you regularly would be putting you at risk of the harm he has sworn to avoid having come to you.
You say that you plan to go anyway, so rather than go there grousing, consider while you are there, thanking your doctor for his concerns. Doing this might make the unwanted appointment easier to endure.
Gayle,
Why are we still starting letters to strangers with “Dear”? You are not dear to me. I have nothing against you, but I don’t know you. Isn’t it time for this old formality to go away?
— Anne
Dear Anne,
You have no idea how dear it is to me that you have taken the time to write to me with your question. As I gave thought to it, I realized that we have many traditions left over from long-ago days when those actions may have made more sense, but now we simply carry them forward out of social obligation. I think of when John Kennedy would walk around outside without a hat on. As the first President to do so, he changed that tradition. Michelle Obama was the first First Lady to wear sleeveless dresses in public at other than formal occasions. Gretta Garbo was the first famous woman to wear pants in public. All of these people took a lot of heat for these choices at the time. Now, we simply do the same without a second thought.
Still, many traditions remain. We still shake hands, although the days of knighthood in which you held the other man’s hand in order to know that neither of you were reaching for a sword, are gone. Many men will still hold a door for a woman in spite of the fact that she is not wearing a bustle, hoop skirt and five miles of crinolines that she has to wrestle through the door. We still say, “God bless you” to a sneezer even though we are no longer worried that he or she has just sneezed out their own soul and are in need of a blessing to get it to go back in. You get the idea.
If you want to set a new trend by doing away with “Dear,” at the front of a written communication, or even “Sincerely” at its end, have at it. If you should become famous, your new approach may catch on even more quickly.
