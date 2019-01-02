With the holidays now in the rearview mirror, some of us may not be feeling our best. Stomach complaints, headaches, coughs and colds abound. The more health-conscious may have pulled a muscle while trying out a new gift of athletic gear.
Before setting up a doctor’s appointment, most folks reach for a bottle of something in their medicine cabinets to relieve their misery. While pawing through the bottles and jars in search of the perfect cure, they’re probably looking for something used by their grandparents or great-grandparents.
A hundred years ago, these were known as patent medicines. Today, they bear such well-known brand names as Bayer, Anacin, Phillips, Fletcher’s, Absorbine Jr. and Luden’s. They are much more reputable than snake oil because they are made by big pharmaceutical companies now.
What got me started on this topic was a Facebook post made by somebody who was cleaning out an old house that he had bought. Among his trophies was a bottle of paregoric, that old concoction of opium, alcohol and camphor that was famous for calming down squalling babies. It was so effective that East Germans used it to keep their kiddies quiet while sneaking across the border back in the early 1960s.
At a time when there’s a drug crisis swirling around us, shopping for an opium-based cough syrup at the local pharmacy is definitely a leftover from a more innocent age. Apparently, you can still buy it if you know where to look. I don’t.
A box of Luden’s cough drops has always been the go-to remedy for the entire family and can be found in most drugstores. Nearby, you’ll also find NyQuil and DayQuil, brought to us by the same company which makes Vicks VapoRub, and both containing a substantial hit of grain alcohol with an acetaminophen chaser.
Grain alcohol was the main ingredient for a number of our grandparents’ patent medicines, and it still is in their modern forms. NyQuil, for example, is about 20 percent alcohol. It may not make you feel better, but you really don’t care.
Fortunately, VapoRub itself actually works, especially if you rub it on the soles of your feet when you have a lot of congestion from a cold. The soles of your feet have more pores per square inch than nearly any body part, and VapoRub’s menthol enters your bloodstream faster. This is probably a lot safer than being force-fed a gob of the stuff by our parents, a common fate back in the 1960s.
VapoRub swallowing was the updated version of putting a drop of spirits of turpentine on a sugar cube and feeding it to a child with a cold or the flu. No wonder people are living longer these days. If somebody can survive that, he’s probably good for another 80 or 90 years.
Geritol, that old standby remedy for iron-poor tired blood touted by Ted Mack back in the ‘60s, delivers B vitamins and minerals with a jolt of grain alcohol. One of the younger patent medicines, it was brought to market in 1950. In 1973, the FDA fined the company for making false claims, and yet people still keep it around “just in case.”
This mindset always reminds me of WC Fields, who cautioned his audience, “Always carry a flagon of whiskey in case of snakebite, and furthermore, always carry a small snake.”
My dad was known for saying that somebody had more of something than “Carter has little liver pills.” This could apply to anything from shotgun shells to dogs. I didn’t know where the saying came from, shrugged and decided that it was just another dad-ism.
Carter’s Little Liver Pills, famous since 1880s for relieving headaches, indigestion, constipation and biliousness, had to drop the liver-improvement claims in 1951. The pills do contain a fair amount of a laxative which does nothing for your liver but will certainly keep you “regular.”
Despite the dubious claims and ingredients of most of these old-time remedies, some of them actually work. Absorbine Jr. is my friend whenever my knee or shoulder flares up. The human version was developed from a veterinary liniment that is still made today by another company.
Less obvious are the patent medicines that made the transition to becoming everyday food and drink. Coca Cola is probably the best-known of these, but Hires root beer and 7-Up started out the same way.
I just realized why my Grandma and Grandpa McGregor always fed my brother and me 7-Up and Peppermint Patties when we visited their house as children. I always thought the odd combination was another quirk of theirs. In truth, they wanted to make sure that we didn’t go home with upset stomachs.
This was a rudimentary form of using food as medicine. We probably shouldn’t mock our ancestors for doing it. After all, we are exhorted to consume quinoa, flax seeds and gluten-free muffins. At least 7-Up and Peppermint Patties taste good.
The same can not be said for Fletcher’s Castoria, Lydia Pinkham’s Vegetable Compound, Vick’s VapoRub and Creomulsion cough syrup. But we all survived long enough to write and talk about the experience.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
