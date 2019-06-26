Earlier this month, Attorney General William Barr appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham to investigate governmental spying on the Donald Trump Presidential campaign.
These are the allegations. As Trump’s campaign became certain to win the Republican nomination and improved its chances of winning the Presidency, key Democrat operatives in the FBI, Department of Justice, Clinton campaign and intelligence agencies decided to act. They conducted investigations into the Republican Trump campaign to discredit it, and if possible charge and convict members of the campaign. Failing that, the “secret society” would use the investigation to discredit and perhaps impeach the president.
If true, those operatives should go to prison.
In August 2016 when Lisa Page, Special Counsel to FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, asked if Trump would be President, Peter Strzok, Chief of the Counterespionage Section of the FBI said, “No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it,” by putting in an “an insurance policy.”
Initially, the effort focused on a criminal investigation into ties between Trump and certain Russian banks. But you need probable cause to advance a criminal investigation and the Obama administration couldn’t find any.
Then the Hillary Clinton campaign, using a so called “cut out,” a law firm and Fusion GPS, hired a British ex-Intelligence agent, who in turn contacted and probably paid Russian intelligence agents or other sources for “dirt” on President Trump. The result was a surreal, unreliable document.
So, the Obama administration switched to an intelligence operation, which does not require probable cause. Nellie Ohr, wife of Department of Justice Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, worked for Hillary Clinton’s Fusion GPS. The Steele information, a so-called dossier “somehow” got into the hands of the FBI who used it to obtain a FISA warranted wiretap on the Trump campaign. Those involved were the notorious James Comey, fired Andrew McCabe (whose Democrat wife received a half million dollar campaign contribution from Hillary Clinton retainer Terry McAuliffe), Strock and Page. The FBI didn’t tell the FISA Court the “dossier” came from the Clinton campaign. The FBI inserted or tried to insert informants into the campaign and hired a beautiful Turkish operative to try to entrap Trump advisor Carter Page into boasting about Russian collusion.
On the intelligence agency side, former Communist sympathizer and Obama CIA Director John Brennan created a group to monitor and if possible disrupt the Trump campaign and then Presidency. Besides DOJ, FBI and NSA, Brennan recruited foreign intelligence agencies to interfere with the electoral process by assisting in discrediting the Trump campaign.
The above are allegations that Democratic operatives and appointees in American law enforcement and intelligence agencies not only interfered in a Presidential election in an effort to favor their political party, the Democrats, they also recruited foreigners to interfere with the American electoral process.
If these allegations are true, Democrat members/appointees of the Obama administration used government power to keep the Democrats — Hillary Clinton — in power.
In the words of General Barr, “...the heart of our system is the peaceful transfer of power through elections and what gives the government legitimacy is that process ... it’s just as dangerous to the continuation of self-government and our republican system, republic, that we not allow government power, law enforcement or intelligence power, to play a role in politics, to intrude into politics, and affect elections ... republics have fallen because of Praetorian Guard mentality where government officials get very arrogant, they identify the national interest with their own political preferences and they feel that anyone who has a different opinion, you know, is somehow an enemy of the state ... That can easily translate into essentially supervening the will of the majority and getting your own way as a government official.”
“(It) is stunning to me especially when the media doesn’t seem to think that it’s worth looking into. They’re supposed to be the watchdogs of, you know, our civil liberties.”
Maybe they’re afraid of what they’d find.
