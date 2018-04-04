Wow! It’s April already. It seems as though time flies even if you are not having fun.
Anyway, April is actually a pretty good month. A lot of signs of spring are beginning to show up. For those of us of the angling persuasion, though, there is something really special, and that is the beginning of trout season. In our region, it opens on April 14. Countless anglers will head to their favorite spots in pursuit of what, for many, is their favorite game fish.
I will freely admit that, despite years of practice, I am not a very good trout fisherman. I manage to catch a few each year, but not with any consistency. Luckily for me, my best friend is incredibly good at catching trout, and always gives me some. Nonetheless, I enjoy the pursuit; although, as I age, the physical demands are a bit more intimidating.
Of course, I have written in the past about trout for breakfast. A number of folks have expressed skepticism about that. It’s really simple. Fry up a couple of trout filets, some home fries (I use store bought canned potatoes fried in butter) and a couple of “dippy” eggs. Top it off with toast, and there you have it. Like my old college chum, the late Dave Detwiler, used to say, “Don’t knock it if you haven’t tried it.” Smoked trout is also a delicious treat, which we will look at in detail in the future.
Trout are not the only fish to go after at this time. As the waters warm, the panfish also begin to get active. Lakes like Pymatuning and Lake Arthur contain good populations of crappies, bluegills and perch. Lake Erie also offers some excellent perch fishing opportunities. In fact, there are a number of guide services on Pymatuning and Lake Erie that focus on panfish.
For the first time I can recall, ravens appear to be nesting in the woods near my house. Fortunately, one of them landed in a tree close enough for me to make the identification, as they can be mistaken for crows. They are, however, considerably larger than crows, and their call is also different. The birds were, of course, made famous by Edgar Allan Poe in his poem “The Raven.” In fact, the Baltimore Ravens take their name in tribute to Poe, who spent time in Baltimore.
Starlings are showing up in the yard and on the roof. I don’t know where they go in the winter, but I wish they wouldn’t come back. I’ve read that they eat Japanese beetles, which is a good thing, but that’s about it. They will drive other birds away and take their nests, and they have a disturbing tendency to defecate all over cars, decks, etc. They are, in fact, about the only birds I find obnoxious.
On another front, this is the time of year when wildlife babies are born. Over the years, the Game Commission has cautioned people to leave wild babies alone. In all likelihood, if you see a baby animal alone, it is not abandoned. Its mother is just off taking care of chores, and will return for the little one. If you become convinced that the baby is motherless, notify the Game Commission, and they will deal with the problem. Handling the little critters can lead to some really serious problems. For one thing, it can cause the mother to truly abandon the baby. Also, you run the risk of getting bitten or scratched by the little animal, which puts you in a difficult medical situation. And we all know that female bears get upset if you mess with their cubs. I know they are cute, but it’s far and away better to look but not touch.
[Chris Henderson has been writing articles and columns for many years. He lives in Brady’s Bend with his son, Ray and his cat, Maggie.]
