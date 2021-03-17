Dear Gayle,
This afternoon where I work, a woman sent her daughter into the store with an expensive item to return it. She did not have a receipt. I explained our store’s policy of not accepting any returns without a receipt, so the girl went out to the car and her mother came in. She kept insisting I give her the full amount of what that item costs in our store. She was eating up my time that I should have been spending on other customers. When I explained the policy, she demanded to see the manager. I told her I’m a supervisor and that the manager wasn’t there, but when he’s gone, I’m the acting manager. She said what kind of manager is he if he’s never there. I told her he works fifty hours a week, but that happened to be his day off. She argued about the policy and I told her it came from corporate, not just our store. She said she’d called corporate before she came, and they’d told her it would be okay to get a refund without a receipt and to just let me know that they’d said that. I just kept telling her I wasn’t going to do it and she finally left. I’ve been hearing that some people buy junk seconds and stuff from the internet and then return it like it was bought at that store. They make money doing this. I don’t know if that’s what this woman was doing, but you might want to warn people that this is happening so they’re ready for them if one of those people come into the store where they work. I would never do such a thing, so it’s hard for me to understand how anyone else could. I want to be able to sleep at night.
— Just Saying No
Dear No,
I am sorry to hear that this happened to you, but you can certainly be proud that you held your company’s line about returns. Personally, when I buy a very expensive item, I tape the receipt to the box lid, or on the back of the item, or somewhere that I know is the first place I will look should I need to return it. I guess it should not surprise anyone that there are those persons out there who are willing to cheat others in any ways that they can. While we do not know for certain that this is what the woman you encountered was doing, it seems highly likely that it was, especially after she claimed to have spoken to someone at your company’s corporate level with an unattributed message to do the opposite of how you had been trained. First of all, no one at that level would ever have told her any such thing as what she claimed. Second of all, why would any woman who truly believed that making the return would be so easy that their child could be sent in to do it track down the number of the corporate office to discuss the return prior to taking back the item? Exactly! They wouldn’t. She was very obviously lying, and not especially good at it. What upsets me most about this is that she was willing not only to lie in front of her child, she was also willing to be training her daughter about how such deceptions work. Believe it or not, people who deliberately cheat others probably sleep very well. Most likely, each has long ago been convinced, or convinced him/herself that s/he is justified in some way to do what s/he does. Perhaps these persons tell themselves that these corporations make a lot of money, so they should be forced to share some of it. Whatever it is that they think, I think I feel sorry for them, but again, I feel very proud of you. If you keep doing that well with workplace challenges, the company may want to make you a manager. You may want to turn down such an offer though; I hear that their managers put in long hours.
Dear Readers,
It is getting to be much nicer weather outside, and more of us are enjoying it by going for a ride. One of the downsides to that is that a certain lessening of mindfulness seems to come with having roads be no longer covered in ice or snow. Drivers become more careless in the Spring. In the past few days, I have observed someone running a stop sign, someone veering over the center line toward oncoming traffic and today, my sisters car was “smashed into,” according to her text, while she was shopping for groceries. Please remember whenever you turn the key in the ignition that we need to be even more aware of the road in nice weather because not everyone else will be.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]