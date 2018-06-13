It almost reads like a novel, “I Spy” or “Sleeper Cell” maybe. Barrack Obama is elected President of the United States and promises to fundamentally transform the nation. He picks John Brennan to be his unofficial National Security Advisor. We learned Brennan was forced to admit to voting for American Communist Gus Hall for President in 1976 while taking a CIA polygraph test in 1980. At the time, the United States was in a life or death struggle against an international block of Communist parties bent on imposing their dictatorial form of government the world over. Despite many suspecting that Brennan was a former or current communist, Obama later appointed him director of the Central Intelligence Agency.
In 2009, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, after collecting contact information and laying the groundwork according to his squad mates, deserted his post in northern Afghanistan. Fox News, citing secret documents, reported Bergdahl ended up with the Haqqani terrorist network, converted to Islam, openly fraternized with his captors and declared himself a “mujahid.”
Meanwhile in Guantanamo Bay, the U.S. held Abdul Haq Wasiq, deputy chief of the Taliban regime’s intelligence service, Norullah Noori, a senior Taliban military commander in Mazar-e-Sharif wanted by the United Nations for possible war crimes including the murder of thousands of Shiite Muslims, Mohammad Fazl, Chief of Staff of the Taliban Army, also wanted by the UN for possible War crimes, Khairullah Khairkhwa, Taliban co-founder, interior minister and narcotics trafficker, and Mohammad Nabi Omari, the Taliban’s chief of communications and liaison to the Haqqani Network.
Safely re-elected, on May 31, 2014, President Obama, presumably with the advice of Mr. Brennan, completed what some call the “five terrorist generals for one American traitor” deal. The five above named terrorists were released from Guantanamo in exchange for Bergdahl.
Then, on January 16, 2016, at President Obama’s order and presumably with the advice of Mr. Brennan, a jet loaded with $400 million in cash — euros, Swiss francs and other currencies — landed in Tehran. At the same time four American hostages were released by the terrorist state.
According to Jennifer Elsea of the Congressional Research Service, over the last 20 years U.S. federal courts have issued 92 judgments finding the Iranian government liable for acts of terrorism with American victims. As of 2016, there were $53 billion in valid legal judgments against Iran by U.S. citizens or entities.
At a time when Americans held $53 billion in valid legal judgments against Iran, Obama circumvented the judgments and ordered the payment of an additional $1.3 billion, in cash, to the terrorist state. The Wall Street Journal reported the head of Obama’s Justice Department’s national-security division objected.
Then, according to the BBC, in April 2016, CIA Director John Brennan, presumably with the knowledge and approval of President Barrack Obama, created a “joint counter-intelligence taskforce” to spy on the Presidential campaign of his boss’ “America First” ideological rival, Donald Trump.
Per the BBC: “The (Brennan created) taskforce included six agencies or departments of government ... the FBI, the Department of the Treasury, and the Department of Justice ... the CIA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the National Security Agency, responsible for electronic spying.” The “spy on Trump” meetings were held at Brennan’s CIA headquarters.
The “taskforce” inserted a spy, not an informant, inside the Trump campaign.
The difference between informants and spies is this: informants are part of the criminal justice system where you need probable cause and guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Spies are used when you don’t have evidence, just suspicion or bias or perhaps bogus dossiers paid for by Hillary Clinton, to British national Chris Steele, repeating misinformation from ex-Communist Russian spies.
Sweetheart prisoner swaps with terrorists. Payoffs to terrorist states. The FBI, Treasury, Justice, CIA, DNI and the NSA “responsible for electronic spying,” all lined up against the Trump campaign. It reads like a novel, a scary one.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph M. Lewis the author of “Separation of Church and State” and “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate.”]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.