Is there a secret society willing to undermine our constitutional republic?
Rimersburg Rules loves and is loyal to the United States of America, but there are times when love and loyalty toward a vast country with a storied history and 300 million citizens feels abstract. Sometimes it’s hard to maintain on an emotional level.
One wonders how persons who can’t maintain loyalty to their spouses, even when times are hard and disagreements intense, can maintain loyalty toward their country when they perceive times are hard and disagreements intense.
Could it be the weakest and most treacherous have risen to high office and can’t?
Peter Strzok, Chief of the Counterespionage Section of the FBI, then Deputy Assistant Director of the Counterintelligence Division, then a member of the Mueller investigation, reportedly committed adultery, cheated on, was disloyal to his wife and sleeping with Lisa Page, Special Counsel to FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who reportedly did the same to her husband. Page and Strzok were on the Mueller team before resigning and being fired, respectively. McCabe is now under criminal investigation.
The two reported adulterers sent each other a bunch of text messages that Rob Rosenstein’s Department of Justice said they couldn’t turn over because a five month “technical glitch” kept FBI text messages from being stored or uploaded into the bureau’s archive system.
Turns out, that’s a lie . . . or a “mistake,” but if it is a mistake, it’s a convenient one.
- We know they called President Trump an “enormous duche” and a “a f—ing idiot,” but there’s more. Here’s a sample of the “unrecoverable” messages the Inspector General recovered.
4/1/16 —
Page: “So look, you say we text on that phone when we talk about Hillary because it can’t be traced, you were just venting bc you feel bad that you’re gone so much but it can’t be helped right now.”
Because it can’t be traced.
Page: “Rudy is on the [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court]! Did you know that? Just appointed two months ago. …”
Page is referring to U.S. District Court Judge Rudy Contreras. As a member of the “FISC,” Contreras granted Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants, like the FBI warrant granted against the Trump campaign based upon Russian misinformation paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign.
Strzok: “I did. We talked about it before and after. I need to get together with him.”
Does this imply Judge Contreras, who could issue FISA warrants on the Trump campaign, and the Trump hating FBI Agent Strzok had some type of special relationship? Let’s hope not.
7/31/16 — Regarding an investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia:
Strzok: “And damn this feels momentous. Because this matters. The other one did, too, but that was to ensure we didn’t F something up. This matters because this MATTERS. So super glad to be on this voyage with you.”
When Strzok said, “The other one,” he meant the Hillary Clinton investigation.
8/8/16 —
Page: “[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!”
Strzok: “No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it.”
8/15/16 —
Strzok: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s (former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe) office — that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”
Is there any other way to read this except as Strzok, Chief of the FBI’s Counterespionage Section, saying he and others — who’s “we,” FBI Deputy Director McCabe? CIA Director John Brennan? — intend to effect the electoral process in such a way as to insure Trump will not be elected, even if voters want him to be elected? The Democrat controlled media is spinning away.
9/2/16 —
Page: “potus (then-President Barack Obama) wants to know everything we are doing.”
11/9/16 — The day after Trump won:
Page: “... Maybe it should just be the first meeting of the secret society.”
Who’s “we”?
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph M. Lewis the author of “Separation of Church and State” and “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate.”]
