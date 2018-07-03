Dear Readers,
With this column, you get my thoughts without a letter from anyone — it has been that kind of week.
First, I have to mention that, while humans are on the move at this time of year, so are animals. We have had a bear, several foxes, dozens of deer, and countless rabbits, raccoons, possums, turkeys, and the usual rodents getting hit on the roads. You might ask why I mention the tiny animals. It is because they are sometimes avoided by certain drivers who then hit something or someone else in an attempt to be kind to a squirrel or chipmunk. Watch for large animals, and watch for other drivers who are watching out for any size animals.
Next, I wish to mention domestic animals and this high heat. Do the animals you have taken charge of have shelter from rain? From direct sun? Do you walk them on grass rather than on concrete or road surfaces that can burn paw pads? Do they get plenty of fresh water at more times than once a day? I hope so.
Speaking of hydration, I have known several people who have ignored themselves when it comes to taking in enough good liquids. Some wound up in the hospital. Some only looked as though they might.
A friend came to me today and proposed that our exchange this coming Christmas, (yes, we talked about Christmas), should be items found at thrift stores. I encourage you to consider that option yourselves, although I would add that shopping at local “mom and pop” stores is also supportive for our communities. If you do decide to try the thrift option, July is not too soon to start looking.
Now is the season kids will be out on bicycles. It might be a good idea to check your children’s bikes to make sure that each is street worthy. Look for tires that need replacing. A blowout on a fast bike trip down the road can cause a loss of control and the accompanying consequences. Check that the bike’s brakes work. Remind the child of safety basics. Even a child who does not appear to be paying attention is absorbing the advice and is aware that you care about him or her.
Keep a watch for elderly neighbors during times of high heat. Add those of any age with known breathing problems and other health issues. Be prepared to offer help in any way it might be needed.
It is now a law that it is illegal to keep a child age six or under in a car unattended during times of high heat. I heard it suggested that you start keeping your purse or other item in the back seat with the child so you will have a far greater likelihood of never forgetting that the little one is back there. You might believe that you could never do such a thing, but if your thoughts of the day distract you enough, you could. It happens.
Summer picnics and family reunions put us all at risk of food poisoning from dishes containing foods such as mayonnaise that are known to turn bad quickly in higher heat. Be sure to plan for plenty of ice to surround those dishes, and to throw out what has set out for too long.
This is tick season. Check each other in the evening, or after coming in from any outdoor activity. If you are not skilled at tick removal, you may wish to purchase a tick-removal tool. The new ones come in two sizes in the package. Snag the insect, give a gentle quarter turn or less, then wait for the tick to find this uncomfortable and to let go. This usually works well. Practice on the cat or dog. Cats do not develop Lyme disease, but dogs do. If your canine suddenly looks ill, check with your vet to learn if the animal’s symptoms are compatible with having gotten Lyme disease.
Support local fundraising efforts for any worthwhile cause. It will help the cause and it will allow you to feel good about helping.
Summer is here. It promises to be hot, maybe wet. Let us all work with that to find ways of not simply enduring, but enjoying the season.
[Gayle Wright is the Service Coordinator at East Brady’s Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence, and works in the Psychiatric Social Work Department of Butler Memorial Hospital. She lives with three cats. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to mytakeonit@gmx.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards. Those letters with broader interest among our readers are more likely to be chosen. If you believe that you have something useful to add to a published response, please send it along.]
