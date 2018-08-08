At Bill Clinton’s 1992 Democratic National Convention, Sen. Bob Casey’s father, Robert Patrick Casey Sr., the sitting Democratic Governor of Pennsylvania, requested a speaking slot to address the convention and oppose the radical pro-abortion plank placed into the party platform.
This was no small act of courage and conviction. The DNC was and is controlled by abortion extremists and they sought to make an example of Casey. First, they gave a Pennsylvania pro-abortion extremist a speaking slot and after that speech, according to Wikipedia, “actually sent a camera crew in search of Casey to humiliate him. After the convention, convention organizers tried to say that Casey was not allowed to speak because he did not support the Democratic ticket. Al Gore called Casey the next day to apologize.”
Casey was unbowed and called a series of news conferences where he pointed out the Democratic Party was censoring him because of his pro-life views. He then announced he was taking a vacation, not campaigning for Clinton in Pennsylvania, which was then a key swing state.
Fast forward to 2005 and Bob Casey Jr., Robert’s son and a man who owes his past state-wide offices, state auditor general and state treasurer, to the reputation and Democratic apparatus of his father. In January and February of 2005, Casey was courted by far left Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Harry Reid. They hoped that the prestige of the Casey name and Bob Jr.’s reputation for moderation would enable him to defeat incumbent Republican Senator Rick Santorum. Casey was opposed by and defeated two liberal Democrats who thought he was too conservative.
Though Rimersburg Rules supported Santorum, we voted for Casey against Republican Barbara Haffer and thought him a decent, moderate man. Casey seemed a brilliant tactical decision. Schumer and Reid were willing to tolerate Casey’s moderation to pick up the seat. Or maybe not.
During the summer of 2006, Rules had the opportunity to chat with Rick Santorum one-on-one and discuss the election and issues. When we got around to the election, Rules gave the opinion Casey was a smart choice and a real threat. Santorum agreed. Rules said Casey was a moderate and a decent man. Santorum agreed again, so Rules tried to go 3 for 3.
“You’ve got to give Schumer and Reid credit, they know they’ll lose Casey on some votes, but at least they’ve a better chance to be in charge.”
Santorum laughed without humor.
“I”ll tell you exactly what’s going to happen if he gets elected,” Santorum said. “He’s going to go down there, and get in a room with that caucus and want to get along with everyone.” Santorum did not say this, but we believe he did strongly imply Casey was no Bob Sr., but instead was ... flexible. In other words, Rules’ words, he’d get pushed around and toe the line. You’ve got to figure if that’s what Santorum’s opposition research was telling him, as leading Democrats, Schumer and Reid knew about Casey’s reputation for ... flexibility.
Nevertheless, if Casey was easy to push around, he hid it pretty well. In November 2006, Casey ran one of the nastiest campaigns Rules has seen, excepting the big city media’s campaign against President Trump. Casey stomped two-term Republican incumbent Rick Santorum, beating him by over 17 points, one of the largest margins in recent history. Then he easily beat GOP establishment candidate Tom Smith for re-election in 2012.
But what about Casey’s record? Was Santorum wrong? The big city press still depicts Casey as a middle of the road, Joe Manchin-type of Democrat ... but he’s not.
In fact, Santorum was prescient. Whatever Sen. Casey was when first elected, he’s now a radical Democrat on guns, abortion and immigration, in lock step with a very left wing Democratic Senate and their very left wing leadership.
He caved in. He’s no chip off the block.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph M. Lewis the author of “Separation of Church and State” and “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate.”]
