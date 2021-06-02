Dear Gayle,
The other day, my husband and I were out for breakfast. I used my debit card to pay for the meals. Usually my husband doesn’t pay any attention to me when I do this, but he just happened to be looking over when I added the tip to the slip. He saw what I put down and he got into it with me about the amount. He said I don’t know how to figure the tip amount and I was leaving too much. I know perfectly well how to figure a tip, but I don’t want to leave that amount. I’ve done hard work where a tip is usually expected, and I know how appreciated that money is. I may be a bit more generous right now because I know that there are not as many people dining out, and not as many seats for those who do go out for meals, so I think I’ve been trying to help make up for it. My husband just doesn’t get this. Maybe if you explain it, he’ll be okay about it.
— M.
Dear M.,
I believed that you have explained it perfectly well. There is nothing I could add to that which would make it any more clear, and I have to assume that you have already told all this to your husband. If he is still having a problem about it, it may be that there is more to know. For instance, are you leaving ten-dollar tips for a twenty-dollar meal out? It could be that your husband is correct and you truly are leaving too much for your budget. Is it possible that he thinks that simply having a meal out at a restaurant is a large expense, even before you make it larger? It may also have been that he did not find the service that day worthy of that high a reward. He could have concerns about future expectations when the dining-out world returns to normal and the same wait staff person still expects you to be typically generous. While we do not know his thoughts on the matter, perhaps on future outings, the two of you should come to an agreement about the tip before you put down a number on the slip.
Dear Gayle,
My grown granddaughter and her boyfriend live near me, so they have been visiting more often. The boyfriend has ongoing pain from an injury. He’s on something for it. About a month ago, he was having pain while they were here, but he said he was out of his medicine and asked if I had anything. I offered him some over-the-counter pills, but he said those don’t help. I keep a stronger prescription pain killer here for me to use when I’m having pain from my own illness. I thought about it at the time, but I went ahead and let him have one. He started asking for one just about every time they came over. Then he stopped asking. I went to get one for my own pain yesterday and there weren’t many left in the bottle. I think he’s been helping himself when I wasn’t looking. I don’t want to have my granddaughter stop visiting me, but I don’t know which of them I can’t trust. Should I just confront them?
— Grandma
Dear Grandma,
I understand why you shared your med, but I believe that you now know why that was not a good idea. The pair could see where you went to get the bottle, so now that some is coming up missing — far more than can be accounted for by your misguided generosity — you know that it could have been either of them taking it from the bottle. No matter which one was doing it, it is highly likely that both knew it was going on. While there is a part of me that imagines removing and hiding what is left of the medicine and replacing it in the bottle with a tiny breath mint as a surprise for the next theft event, the bigger issue is your relationship with the young woman. I am sure that you have considered that if the med becomes unavailable to them, the visits may stop, but please also consider that, if the visits continue under the present circumstances, you will always wonder if it is you who are being visited, or your personal pharmacy. Confronting is not necessary. Simply putting the pills where they will not be seen, and politely refusing to go get the bottle on request will surely lead to changes, and not likely to desired ones, but my take on it is that you have nothing to lose that has not already been lost. I wish you well.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]