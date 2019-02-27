Last Sunday’s day-long windstorm could well be one for the record books, but I wouldn’t count on it. I’ve never found a mention of that kind of weather in the various county histories for this area, but there really is no new thing under the sun.
On the other hand, Monday morning was a great opportunity for mingling with your neighbors. Runaway trash cans and their lids needed to be returned to their proper homes. I saw a couple of them skating past my house on Sunday, but they already had a good head start on me and would not be sent back into captivity without a fight.
I am writing this on Monday morning after a relatively sleepless night. When the entire house is shaking, you tend to develop insomnia while waiting for your roof to go sailing away to Kansas.
I’m not the only person to have made dark Wizard of Oz-related jokes at the height of the storm. There was more than one report of an elderly bicycle-mounted lady pedaling her way through the air. I thought I saw her over here in South Bethlehem, then realized that I had just walked past a mirror.
If you have ever wondered what it would be like to ride out a Category 1 hurricane or a nor’easter aboard a sailboat, it was pretty much like Sunday. The only thing it lacked was the constant up-and-down motion of a boat bouncing on the whitecaps, a condition that would have sent many of us reaching for the Dramamine.
I would have been content to have stayed in all day, but I needed to go down to my mom’s place for a couple hours. While I was out, I decided to take a brief circuit around the mean streets of New Bethlehem just to see what was happening.
Nothing much, as it turned out. The wind must have damaged some power lines in the vicinity of Uni-Mart and Rite-Aid because, other than a weak pool of light from Dollar General’s windows, it was pitch black in that area of town.
The storm may have affected a few street lights over here in South Side, too. It seemed darker than usual on one side street and a couple alleys. You never really think about shop and street lights until they aren’t working, and then you realize just how dark night can be.
While I snuggled in at home, I kept thinking about emergency responders and utility-company workers who had to spend the day in that nasty wind. Nasty. There is no other word to describe it, and it was used often yesterday.
Much like the ice storm last fall, some folks out in the western part of Clarion County lost power yesterday. Looking at Central Electric Cooperative’s outage map this morning, most of them should have their lights on. In some townships in Armstrong, Butler and Venango counties, there are areas where nobody has power at 10:45 a.m.
Here’s a quiet shout-out to the motels near the Clarion Mall who offer special rates to people left sitting in the dark. Most of us can muddle through some way, but there are families among us without the means to keep warm during a power outage. The motels offer safe shelter until the lights come back on.
Just now, in the middle of one of the final storm gusts, my mail was delivered. Postal carriers are another group of people I always think about during harsh weather. The United States Postal Service does not deserve some of the criticism it receives, because its people always come through.
I guess this is why I prefer lighting a candle instead of cursing the darkness, as it were. Relatively small inconveniences are not worth the sniping directed at the people who makes things go. If someone is doing the best they can with what they have, you are doing them — and yourself — a disservice.
It seems that Ma Nature is running out of wind this morning, and so am I. Today is a new day and a fresh week. Let’s make it a better one.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]