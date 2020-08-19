Dear Gayle,
I will be going to a friend’s wedding in three weeks. There will be a lot of people there I know. I was recently divorced, and this will be the first big social event I will attend after no longer being part of a couple. I know I will feel awkward walking in alone. I have thought about finding someone on a dating website who would agree to go to the wedding with me so I wouldn’t have to be there without anybody, but I don’t know if that’s a good idea or not. What do you think?
— Alone Not by Choice
Dear Choice,
It seems that you were coupled for so long, and separated for so little time that you are not yet comfortable with viewing yourself as a whole rather than as a half. You are a whole, however. When you were coupled, the two of you together made two wholes, not two halves. The term “my better half” misrepresents that union, but we hear it and believe that it is reality. It is not. Now, about the wedding: Taking someone as your escort to a wedding will be even more uncomfortable for you than it would be to go without one. That person will be hard to explain to the well-meaning people who will ask about your relationship. You will also be more likely to feel tied to the table where you are seated at the reception because your escort will probably know no one there but you, and not even know you that well. You say that you will know a lot of people there, so I have to assume that you would like to catch up on some lives while you are at the reception rather than to feel glued to your seat as the sole entertainment of your reluctant guest.
Consider this event an opportunity to be sociable in a way you may never have before. Make a plan to go to the tables of those guests you know and spend time with each by encouraging them to tell you any updates about their lives they want to share. Answer questions about yourself, of course, but spin it back to them as soon as possible. What people will take away about you will be a positive feeling. They will be pleased that you were there. Look at it not as being you entering a room alone, but as you entering a group setting where you fit in and have a role. Thinking of it in this way will help to make your friend’s wedding a wonderful experience for you.
Dear Gayle,
I don’t get something. We have to wear masks when we are in a building with other people, but not if we are outside. Can’t germs get blown around in breezes? And isn’t it more likely that you will get a breeze outside? Why do we take them off there?
— Still Masked
Dear Masked,
You make a good point. A coughed-out virus can travel pretty far but might get even more mileage in the wind. I cannot answer why it is that we have been led to believe that we are safe enough outside unmasked, but if you would feel safer with your mask on wherever you go, you will not likely be alone; I have seen a few persons wearing theirs outside. Even the experts have told us that they are learning more about COVID as the disease runs its course. For as much as I dislike the safety measures in place to better manage the corona virus, we must see it as being necessary. Personally, I can hardly wait to learn if the number of potentially deadly flu cases rate drops this next season because of all of the precautions we have put in place for corona control.
Dear Gayle,
This may seem like a silly thing to write about, but I was in a restroom the other day and there was toilet paper that had never been flushed still in the pot in the only stall not already being occupied. I flushed it. I have gone in and found drops of liquid on the seat before. Are there really that many people who never learned bathroom basics? Also, I am getting tired of being seated at a restaurant table that is still soggy from sprayed sanitizer and I have to sop it up with my only napkin. Can’t we start getting this stuff right?
— Wiping and Flushing for Others
Dear Wiping,
I am certain that many people have encountered your same named frustrations. Wiping down a wet restaurant table has always been an occasional problem; now it is just an increasing occurrence. Please remember that you can ask for more napkins in the restaurants. Where restrooms are concerned, I myself have wondered at times if the paper I was finding in the bowl may have been from someone who blew her nose after flushing and then threw in the paper for someone else to flush. Or it could be someone who has no care for anyone else out there at all. My own biggest pet peeve in a public restroom is when I hear someone in another stall flush, open the stall door and exit the restroom without going anywhere near a sink. You can usually wait for another, cleaner stall, or wipe off an available but messy one, but what you cannot do is sanitize everything the non-washing offender is about to touch. This is just one more good reason to be keeping our own little bottles of sanitizer handy.
