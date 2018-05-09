Every once in a while, I catch sight of the town I grew up in. I mean the town with people on the streets out doing things on a Friday night. It makes me think of things that once were and can be again.
A couple of years ago, I wrote about the annual pumpkin-chucking event that had people trailing up and down the sidewalks on a Saturday. That was a taste of the good old days, only a taste, but it gave me hope.
Don’t get me wrong. The Clarion County Fair at the park and the Peanut Butter Festival are great, but they can get a little overwhelming if you want to catch up with an old classmate you haven’t seen in years.
This past Friday night, I dropped by the Redbank Valley Community Center to cover its First Friday live-entertainment event (look for the story in this week’s Tri-County Sunday). While the crowd was a little thin, it was quietly enthusiastic as only home folks know how to be.
Gentle readers, I have no affiliation with the RVCC, so I am giving you an unbiased opinion here.
You have to check it out. If you recoil in horror at the thought of yet one more Friday wandering the aisles of Walmart or sitting enthroned on your recliner staring at the television screen, you have another choice.
Don’t dawdle, though. First Friday only happens once a month, obviously. You still have June, July, August and September, and so that means you have four more chances to snack on a different experience.
I saw people I hadn’t seen in a while, talked to someone I didn’t know well back in the good old days, chatted with friends and acquaintances I don’t see often enough and struck up conversations with folks I had never met. Calling it a low-stress event is an understatement.
People drifted into conversational groups, and then floated away again to join another clot of talkers. There were real smiles on faces, not the proper ones we flash throughout the course of our daily rounds. In the rosy days of the Beat Generation and folk music, it would have been referred to as “letting your hair hang down.”
The Germans would call it gemütlichkeit, that feeling of well-being you get at a gathering of old friends and favorite relatives. Everybody is on the same page, as it were, and there is a sense of community and belonging that is increasingly hard to find these days.
Me, I’m not one to sit primly in my seat and clap politely. I like to get up and mingle, which is ideal for a person who lives alone and makes jokes on the order of, “Oh, boy, real people to annoy!”
Last week, I wrote about Friday night dinner in a downtown restaurant. First Friday is a lot like that, only you don’t have to worry about getting in a server’s way when you stand in the aisle talking. If you feel the need for a more lengthy conversation, the RVCC has several large tables and plenty of seating.
If you have children or grandchildren in tow, they can sit with you or they can do something more active and kid-like in a play area at the back of the building. They can toss balls or play with their friends in a safe environment after the streetlights come on.
Once again, this might be one of those third places I talked about last week, something like an English pub without the adult beverages and a semi-comatose bulldog snoring in the corner.
You know, it kind of reminds me of GC Murphy’s on Friday nights back in the ‘60s and ‘70s, only not nearly as crowded and hot. If you remember those days, you might like First Friday — a lot.
And there is good background music, definitely a better choice than those British-blues records that I used to put on Murphy’s store phonograph back in 1975. Yeah, I was a weird kid … .
Have a snack, a bottle of soda or a cup of coffee or tea. It’s a good idea to be a sport and put something in the donation box when you drop in.
I noticed a lot of Porter Township people in the small crowd. Now, Porter Township folks tend to stick together in most things. It could well be that they know a good thing when they see it.
I plan to make First Friday a habit during the summer months because I know a good thing when I see it, too. This is what our town is about, and maybe it’s time to make the most of it again.
I hope to see you there sometime this summer. Wear something nice-casual comfortable and you’ll fit right in.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
