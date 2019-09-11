Abortion is, in my opinion, the single most divisive issue to scar the fabric of American life since slavery.
And abortion is again in the news. State governments are passing laws that are more and more restrictive about allowing doctors to perform abortions. Pennsylvania has not yet done so, but see what happens if the Supreme Court changes the current legal status of abortion.
So, what should our governments, state and federal, do about abortion, which has been ruled not to be illegal (but not precisely legal, either) by the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision made 45 years ago?
Bear with me.
Back in 1973, the court invented a “right to privacy” that it says is inherent in the Constitution. The court then based its Roe v. Wade ruling on that supposed Constitutional right, as decided by an earlier case, Griswold v. Connecticut.
I have reread the Constitution many times. I find no right to privacy enshrined in it. I do find rights to free speech, to bear arms, to a speedy trial, etc. But nowhere do I see a right to privacy.
I even churned through Griswold v. Connecticut a decade or so ago. It too does not support the argument that a right to privacy exists as a fundamental Constitutional right. Of course, a right to privacy does exist within less sacred state and federal laws, e.g., Peeping Toms can be convicted. But the right to privacy is not Constitutionally protected as explicitly as is, say, the right to a speedy trial.
So if the Constitution does not provide a basis for making a federal ruling on abortion, where should abortion-related issues be decided?
In my view, the Constitution is clear on this issue: The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.
That is the text of the Tenth Amendment, part of the Bill of Rights that became part of the Constitution in 1791.
Who licenses doctors? Who licenses hospitals? Who licenses nurses?
States do those things. Regulating medical procedures is and always has been a state-level issue.
That is where laws concerning abortion ought to be enacted, in my opinion.
So the Supreme Court should not “overturn” Roe v. Wade if it revisits the issue soon. Instead, either the Supreme Court or Congress should rule that the federal government would no longer decide about abortion.
But might we have 50 separate state laws with respect to abortion?
Yes.
We now have separate state laws concerning driver licenses, concealed carry permits, gas-drilling procedures ... any number of issues.
Having differing state laws with respect to abortion is not a bad thing. It is not a good thing, either. It would simply reflect the Constitutional reality of dual sovereignty. The federal government has its areas of authority. The state governments have their areas of authority. That is the kernel of federalism, our system of government.
If my opinion holds water, if the federal government should bow out of the abortion issue, what then should the states do?
That would be a whole different topic.
Generally speaking, I follow Libertarian Party political platform planks: Fiscal conservatism coupled with social liberalism.
Government, in my view, is the art of the possible. I think it would be both stupid and irrelevant for the Pennsylvania Legislature to attempt to control the behavior of the people who live and work near the South Pole. No sane person seriously expects the Legislature to do that.
Just as obviously, government cannot act directly on the contents of a woman’s womb, any more than government can force a doctor to perform open-heart surgery on a heart that is no longer attached to a person. Government can regulate surgery, by requiring it to be performed by licensed surgeons in licensed hospitals, etc. But government cannot require surgeons to unblock one coronary artery while leaving others blocked. That is a medical decision, universally recognized as being a matter between a person and the medical community.
So since government can’t haul a fetus/unborn child directly into court without also bringing a mother into court, I think it is impossible for government to fairly legislate in this area. Government should leave individual decisions where the last phrase of that Tenth Amendment fixes it, with “the people,” as a behavior, not a legal obligation or a legal crime.
Reasonable people can differ, of course. But with an issue as polarizing as abortion, people on both sides (or neither side) all too seldom start and finish discussions while acting reasonably, not emotionally.
[Denny Bonavita is a former editor at newspapers in DuBois and Warren, and former publisher of The Leader-Vindicator. He lives near Brookville. As always, the views he expresses are his own, and do not necessarily reflect the views of the newspaper.]