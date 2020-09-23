Rimersburg Rules was stunned by a recent Monmouth University poll that found 54 percent of voters aged 65 or older plan to vote for Joe Biden, compared to 43 percent for Trump.
Holy early onset dementia! Shake Grandma awake because the elderly will be big losers under a Biden-Harris administration.
If the Biden wins the Presidency and Democrats control Congress, kiss Social Security and Medicare goodbye. Democrats may not end it immediately and who knows how it will take place, perhaps a “Reparations” withholding from our checks, but one way or another, it’s gone.
Medicare on the other hand will become “Medicare for All,” national health insurance, and guess what happens when everyone gets something? You run out of it, or in case of health care you end up with long lines. So how do those lines function? One way would be first come, first served. Other ways would be either race based or to favor preventative care, which treats the young, instead of medical intervention, which treats the elderly. Consider Canada’s national healthcare: according to Canadian Institute for Health Information, at least 30 percent of patients who required a hip or knee replacement or cataract surgery did not have their procedure done within the recommended wait times. The median wait time in 2020 for prostate cancer surgery was 41 days. You had to wait 21 days for lung cancer surgery.
They’d never do that, you say?
Let’s consider Social Security and Medicare. In 1970, 87.6 percent of the American population was white. Currently, the 65-and-older population — when you can collect Social Security and apply for Medicare — grew by over a third during the past decade. So, about 87 percent of the recipients of Social Security and Medicare are white. But, the percentage of non-Hispanic white people in the U.S. population has reached an all-time low: 63 percent. That is 197.7 million white people out of 313.9 million Americans.
On the other hand, for the first time in history, non-white people and Hispanics make up the bulk of kids age 16 and younger in the U.S. “We are browning from bottom up in our age structure,” William Frey, a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution, told the Associated Press. He said that while the birth rate from non-whites exceeded expectations, “White fertility has gone down.”
Guess who pays for Social Security? Current workers — and current workers are younger and non-white. So instead of “people of color” having money to raise their families, they’re being taxed to support old white people.
Before you stick to that “they’d never do that” answer, consider all the things Democrats think are racist.
Barack Obama called the Senate filibuster, a “relic of Jim Crow.” Others claim the Senate itself is racist and should be abolished. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez believes the Electoral College is a racist “scam” and should be abolished. The presumption of innocence in certain cases, police immunity, monetary bail, zoning laws for single family dwellings and more are all racist.
Guess what else is racist? Women’s suffrage. Nope, we kid you not. Recently some person named Kylie Cheung wrote “100 Years Later, the Racist Legacy and Violence of the 19th Amendment Persist.” Evidently white women conspired with “white supremacists” during the “white-led suffrage movements.” Her proof? “Today and throughout modern history, the majority of white women consistently vote for Republicans.”
So what’s Joe Biden think of all this?
“Do you believe there is systemic racism in law enforcement?” Norah O’Donnell asked Biden in a recent interview.
“Absolutely,” Biden responded. “But it’s not just in law enforcement, it’s across the board. It’s in housing, it’s in education, and it’s in everything we do. It’s real. It’s genuine. It’s serious. And it is — it is able to be dealt with.”
If racism is “in everything,” that includes Social Security and Medicare and makes them illegitimate.
Adios Social Security ... goodbye Medicare.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]