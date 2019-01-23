It’s all my fault, you know. It’s four below zero this morning, and there’s a brisk wind a-blowing. This weekend’s storm appeared to be something of a bust for snow lovers — and then there’s the rest of us who aren’t complaining much.
Still, it’s colder than a witch’s heart out there, a metaphor made famous by KDKA’s Jack Bogut back in the early ‘70s. He also encouraged us to be kind to our brass monkeys, skating on the brittle edge of being off-color as usual.
Being something of a weather nut, I always hesitate to speculate on seasonal forecasts. As sure as I type “snow,” we get bombed the following week. My gallows humor concerning tornadoes summoned a funnel cloud this past summer.
And so, now the worst has happened and I can write about snow and ice with reckless abandon for the next couple months. I work from home and can do so without suffering the consequences. I also have an unpublished telephone number.
I’m not a total jerk, though. I always think of emergency responders when there’s bad weather on the way. This weekend, the state National Guard was called up, meaning that my eldest grandson was probably out taking care of business with his unit.
Facebook was all a-flutter with comments on the storm. There were those cheering it on, others bemoaning their fate. And then there were others who took it upon themselves to bash the National Weather Service.
Meteorology isn’t the same kind of science as chemistry. In chemistry, you dump two or more substances together in measured amounts and can expect a predictable outcome. The same can’t be said when you’re dealing with air masses and moisture.
The most recent storm started out as a snow event, turned into an ice event and then went back to snowing. This wrecked any possibility of an awe-inspiring winter wonderland, but I’m sure I’m not the only person giving thanks that we didn’t receive the 12 to 18 inches forecast originally.
I make jokes about acting like a mad old hermit, howling into the wind and shaking my fist at the sky.
“Bring it on!”
Then there are the possibly half-crazy people on social media who yell at the NWS, Accuweather or the Weather Channel. They don’t have much of a sense of humor, though.
“Stop posting these warnings right now! We’re only supposed to get three inches in my neighborhood, and this is why nobody listens to you.”
With apologies to Bugs Bunny, hush my mouth and call me Cornpone. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh covers about a quarter of the state and has bigger worries than some self-entitled guy in a “better” suburban neighborhood.
On the other hand, Denny Bonavita shared his experience of trying to clear away the snow-ice-snow sandwich encasing his driveway up in the wilds north of Brookville. A normal 45-minute task took him more than two hours, and he still wasn’t done. But he has a good neighbor who came along with a plow and finished the job.
Denny expressed his satisfaction with his own efforts at tackling the snow, even though the experience left him tired and aching. But it’s the good kind of physical misery that reminds us that we’re still alive, kicking and able.
Somehow, Denny’s outlook appeals to me more than the useless verbal foot-stomping of the guy on Facebook. Faith, with a shovel in her hands, can move mountains and snowdrifts.
Here at Chez Native, Terry Harman takes care of our walks. He made it outside yesterday shortly before noon ahead of the cold front that plunged temperatures 10 degrees within an hour. Smart man.
But that doesn’t mean that I don’t have my own snow shovel. Terry usually beats me outside with a snow blower, but I’m ready just in case.
When the weather warms up a little tomorrow, I plan on taking my trusty shovel out to the street and removing the snow around a nearby fire hydrant. That’s not something I ever thought about much until the New Bethlehem Fire Department posted a reminder on Facebook. Our volunteer firefighters do so much to keep us safe, and keeping the hydrants cleared of snow is a small thing that could pay off in a big way.
I’m funny that way. I do my share of poking at issues affecting my town because, well, somebody has to do it. Never let it be said that I sit back and do nothing concrete to improve things.
If you think about it, there are tons of people who are the same way. They seldom get their names and pictures in the paper. They just go out and do good things without making much of a flap.
You won’t find them stomping their little feet, pouting or making mean little remarks toward other people to impress their friends. I guess we call them “grown-ups.”
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
