Dear Gayle,
I have two granddaughters, but I’m closer with the one because she listens to me when I tell her about something. The other one is never outright disrespectful, but it’s obvious she doesn’t care much about what I think about anything. She loves my cookies, but not my guidance. How do I get through to her that I just might have something to tell her that she could use?
— Grandma
Dear Readers,
On a long drive to attend a funeral recently, I watched as the terrain slowly changed. It reminded me of the ride to the cemetery after my one grandmother’s funeral decades ago when I was a guest rider in the back seat of my cousin’s car. Her husband, our driver, and we four riders were all looking out of the same windows at the same scenery, of course, when the thought hit me, “How flat it seems around here.” I was used to hills that were still referred to as mountains, even though none had been higher than the tree line in millennia. Where I grew up and still lived, those hills were everywhere with very few places of flat land between them, but here, close to the Ohio border, one could look a mile into the distance before seeing such a hill. I had barely had my thought when my cousin — a “flatlander” from Illinois — spoke from the front passenger seat. “I can’t get over how hilly it is out here,” she said. I started laughing and told her of my own observation having been the opposite of her own. I realized then that what any of us sees will always be being viewed through the eyes of our own experiences. That is why there are so many opportunities for misunderstandings between all of us, and why assuming can be so problematic. About the only thing it is good for is keeping me in material for this column.
A common set of assumptions is that older persons know either more, or know less, simply because of their ages. Just as my cousin and I could both come to polar-opposite conclusions about the same terrain, those who speak with older others may accept those others’ comments as being more likely to be wise and to be heeded, or as more foolish and to be ignored. While I have long realized that we transition as we age into modified versions of ourselves, it has become more clear to me that we are not so much changed with the passing of years as we are being viewed as having changed by those who look at us. They see what their experiences have led them to expect to see. Continue to share as circumstances allow — or the cookie dough holds out — with both of your granddaughters. While it may seem to you that only one is absorbing your shared knowledge, the other may be filing away more than either of you have realized. She may yet have an experience that allows her to conclude that she might do well to start paying better attention to your words.
Dear Gayle,
My boyfriend is always giving my sister compliments. He never has anything to say like that to me. When I told him that, he just said he does that because she’s my sister and he wants to stay on her good side. I don’t think my sister could ever be interested in my boyfriend anyway, but I feel jealous when he says her hair or whatever looks nice. He says it doesn’t mean anything and I should get over it. Who’s right?
— Jealous
Dear Jealous,
At first, I was tempted to say to you only, “Your gut has been trying to tell you something. Maybe you should listen to it.” Then I decided that we should explore your relationship a bit further. Is there any chance that your boyfriend got to know you only so he could get closer to and more familiar with your sister? Could it be that your sister really knows how to dress and groom, and you seldom look such that you would draw a compliment from any others? Does your sister return much more than a simple, “Thank you,” when complimented? Has anyone else in your household noticed your boyfriend’s paying attention to your sister, and if so, have they ever volunteered what they think about it? These are the sorts of questions one might want to explore when in circumstances such as this. No matter what conclusions you may draw, it will still likely appear that your boyfriend might not be all that invested in his relationship with you. If it had been only the complimenting of your sister that was bothering you, I do not believe that you would have contacted me about it. It may be time to start exploring your other relationship options.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]