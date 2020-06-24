The hostility directed against journalists is real and concerning. During the recent riots and protests over George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer, CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta was occupied and vandalized by the mob. Leland Vittert, after being identified as a Fox News correspondent, was attacked by rioters. Police got in on the act as well. Reporter Kaitlin Rust from local station WAVE News was shot by police with pepper balls. Reuters journalist Julio-Cesar Chavez and Reuters security adviser Rodney Seward were shot with rubber bullets.
Naturally the media rushed to blame President Trump, but a local editorial may provide a better source as to where the current hostility comes from.
The paper’s staff had received many calls and emails accusing it of colluding and rigging stories to fit an ideological agenda. The editorial denied the claim and rightly pointed out such actions violated a journalist’s code of ethics. Rimersburg Rules takes them at their word, but there is no doubt many in the profession collude to promote an agenda.
If watching the same catch phrases repeated over and over on newspages and by television anchors doesn’t convince you, how about JournoList? JournoList was a private Google forum of about 400 left wing journalists created by Ezra Klein. Conservatives and even moderates were expressly excluded. Here’s an example of how the group operated according to Wikipedia. “Responding to the Jeremiah Wright controversy surrounding Obama’s campaign, one JournoList contributor, Spencer Ackerman of The Washington Independent, stated, ‘If the right forces us all to either defend Wright or tear him down, no matter what we choose, we lose the game they’ve put upon us. Instead, take one of them — Fred Barnes, Karl Rove, who cares — and call them racists.’ Chris Hayes of The Nation was requesting ideas from other journalists for best ways to criticize Sarah Palin in an email thread.”
Of course they don’t do that anymore, right?
The core, essential job of a journalist is to uncover and tell the truth to the public. Everything else is secondary. Reporting the truth requires telling both sides of the story or presenting two opposing opinions because the truth is complicated. It’s a requirement today’s journalism rarely fulfills and JournoList might provide a clue as to why.
So might the editorial’s claim that a journalist’s job is to “comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.”
Ironically, the phrase comes from Chicago humor columnist Finley Peter Dunne’s 1902 satirical critique of unbridled press power. In standard spelling it read:
“The newspaper does everything for us. It runs the police force and the banks, commands the militia, controls the legislature, baptizes the young, marries the foolish, comforts the afflicted, afflicts the comfortable, buries the dead and roasts them afterward.”
The power of the press is indeed formidable and should be wielded with care. Unfortunately, most of the press has adopted the philosophy of the now disgraced Howell Raines and “floods the zone” only with reports and opinions that support the press’ own conclusions.
Consider the current claim that there is “systemic racism” in our police departments. Shouldn’t a paper or outlet, regardless of its editorial position, at least mention the 2019 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that, “We find no evidence of anti-Black or anti-Hispanic disparities across shootings, and White officers are not more likely to shoot minority civilians than non-White officers,” and the 2015 Obama Justice Department study of the Philadelphia Police Department that found black officers were 67 percent more likely and Hispanic officers 145 percent more likely than white officers to shoot an unarmed black man?
It’s Journalism 101. You write one paragraph with evidence of racism, the next paragraph with evidence of absence of racism and alternate until the end of the report.
Until journalists return to informing the public instead of afflicting those they arbitrarily deem comfortable, expect some to afflict us right back.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]