“All received glory in the end.”

Obituaries are often the most read stories in a newspaper. They have changed over the years from a straightforward news story of a death and the life of a person told in the style of a news story.
Over the years they’ve changed. For most newspapers they are no longer free and a small fee is usually paid through the funeral director. At some the point, the obituary can be written by the funeral director based on input from the loved ones. In some cases the person who died will have written his or her obituary in advance; and in other cases, the loved ones will have written it.
I can remember many years ago when Glenn Mohnkern, editor of the Derrick, told me that today was a first for his paper. He said they published an obituary that said (according to my recollection) that — pick a name — was lifted to heaven through the pearly gates by our Lord Savior Jesus Christ. I can’t remember if Glenn was surprised that the newspaper had no verification of this person’s trip in the afterlife. It was a big step for a newspaper that refused to print photos of more than five people staring at the camera. Whatever it was, it was a sign that things were changing.
Like many people, I do check the obituaries every day to see who passed away and if I knew them. (And, as the old story goes, also to make sure that mine isn’t one of them). They offer little glimpses of their lives, from how they loved their grandchildren to how they liked riding a four-wheeler or how they enjoyed rip-offs.
The photos sometimes are obviously “an earlier” photo from when they were younger. A deceased person should have the right to use the best photo of them that exists and how they remembered themselves. If you live a long life you deserve to be remembered, as you like.
As a personal request, I want no photos of me with a breathing tube if that would ever happen.
There are plenty of websites that can suggest what an obituary should include, but the best advice I have ever read came from a John Grisham novel. In addition, it also offered a look at how important obituaries are in a small town newspaper.
”The Last Juror” is a Grisham book that features a 23-year-old college dropout named Willie Traynor who realizes that his dreams of becoming a Pulitzer-winning star reporter for the “New York Times” or “Washington Post” would never come true. In 1970 Willie ends up as the owner and editor of The Ford County Times in Clanton, Mississippi.
(There are the typical Grisham events as courtroom scenes, racial tensions, a rape, and attention from all over the state. I won’t go into any of that, but concentrate on what he said about obituaries.)
“He loved the obituaries. He spent hours on them and filled paragraphs of eloquent prose detailing the lives of even the humblest of Ford Contians,” Grisham writes about the original editor of the Ford County Times. “The death of a prominent or wealthy citizen was front page news with Mr. Coddle seizing the moment. He never missed a wake or a funeral, never wrote anything bad about anyone. All received glory in the end. Ford County was a wonderful place to die.”
The paper had a reputation for its obituaries that even grew after the aging editor “discovered” there were also black people living in his town and first gained a negative reception from some in the community after he started including “those” people.
He had enough of the complaints and soon published a front page story with large bold headlines that he was going to print whatever he damn well felt like, he didn’t care if people took their money elsewhere, and if he ran out of room for the “black” obituaries, he would just start making theirs shorter.
“Dying properly is an important part of living in Mississippi for whites and blacks and the thought of being laid to rest without one of Spot’s glorious sendoffs was more than most whites could stand,” wrote Grisham as the young editor. “The next issue was filled with all sort of obituaries, all neatly alphabetized and desegregated.”
I thought it was a nice observation of a small town newspaper obituary.
“All received glory in the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.