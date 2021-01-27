I don’t know about you, dear readers, but I am more than ready to talk about something other than politics. I went off the rails for a couple of weeks. I really don’t care to argue over politics and religion in general.
But this year’s election was probably even worse than that of 1800 which pitted John Adams against Thomas Jefferson. Sometimes there needs to be an opposing voice in these matters lest we fall victim to the echo-chamber effect. I’m looking at QAnon and the extremists who profited from that conspiracy theory.
Anyway, in those last few days before the inauguration, I soothed my soul and mind with colonial American history. It just felt right, almost familiar. No matter what kind of tumult is happening in the world around us, we the people still abide.
Earlier this morning I ran across a YouTube channel, The Wandering Woodsman, a modern-day travelogue produced by a guy who definitely has German ancestry. I don’t know his name, but if I conducted a genealogical search I’m sure we would have very distant cousins in common.
In the episode I watched, he was visiting the area of Penns Creek in Snyder County near its confluence with the Susquehanna River. A number of Armstrong and Clarion residents have ancestors who lived on the opposite eastern shore at the time, including me.
Let’s say that it was a very unhealthy place to be a European American in October 1755.
General Braddock’s expedition had met with disaster on the way to Fort Duquesne earlier in the year. Young George Washington redeemed himself during that fire fight after the humiliation at Fort Necessity in 1754. October 1755 was the first Indian uprising afterward.
A note here. We may quibble over what to call the first people who lived in the Americas, arguing about whether it is more proper to refer to them as Indians, Native Americans or something else. They tend to call themselves Indians and listen to white people’s squabbles with a touch of cynicism.
I liked the YouTube video a lot. I used to drive past mysterious state historical markers in central Pennsylvania while working for the business journal out that way. I was always on the way to somewhere else and never had time to stop and investigate.
Penns Creek is a favorite spot from my past, its waters calmer and clearer than those of the Red Bank Creek, its banks lined with former gristmills converted to pottery studios, an abandoned chinchilla ranch and lots of kayak and canoe launches. Today, it is hard to believe that anything bad could have happened there.
In a single day, there were multiple attacks on homesteads along a 10-mile stretch of this idyllic stream. There tended to be no happy endings for adult white males. White females and children found theirs several years later after escaping captivity.
Meanwhile, there were no telephones or Internet, but people on the eastern shore of the Susquehanna heard the news soon enough. I know for sure that there were Schreckengosts and Lucases over there at the time.
I sometimes think of Barbara Schmucker Lucas rocking her year-old baby, Philip, somewhere in the Tulpehocken Valley. It’s one thing to deal with bears and wolves, quite another to wait through the night for men you don’t know to break down your door and do away with your husband and baby.
Fortunately, that didn’t happen. Baby Philip grew up to be a teamster during the Revolution, probably visiting Fort Pitt along the way. His son brought the family to Clarion County and is himself buried in Salem Cemetery near Frogtown.
To her north, Barbara had Schreckengosts as kind-of neighbors, tucked away in their own valley, making their famous rifles and leading hunting parties. On at least one of these excursions, their quarry was a band of Delawares who may have had something to do with attacking settlements.
At least one of those Schreckengosts liked the area around today’s Lock Haven and settled down. And here you thought they all lived in Rural Valley and Putneyville.
The Lucases took a different route, settling south of them in northern Centre County, eventually hooking up with the Rockeys before heading into the wilds of today’s Limestone Township, Clarion County.
So, the point of this week’s trudge down memory lane is my admiration for all those families, mine and yours, who faced fear and uncertainty, surviving and thriving, bringing us to the point where we can fight among ourselves at arm’s-length without mussing our hair.
We are capable of so much more, so much better.
We still have all kinds of tangled family relations among us. On our best days, we still look out for one another.
Some folks think that my banging on about wearing a mask has been a political statement. It never has been and never will be. It remains the one way that I can help take care of you, whether you like it or not.
You can’t see the grin on my face as I write this, but it’s there.
We are all Americans. It’s how things are done here.