It’s that time of year, the weeks upon weeks of everything-pumpkin. There’s hardly a house window or store display lacking a leering orange face. It’s traditional, and that’s fine, but pumpkin spice-laced household items are out of control.
I don’t know. I may be one of the few women in America who avoids pumpkin spice candles, coffee and room freshener at all costs. I don’t mind if other people enjoy the fragrance, but it seldom stays in one place for long.
It’s not that I’m really a curmudgeon. I only play one in print. There is nothing better than pumpkin pie or pumpkin-nut cookies scenting the air at this time of year.
We are fortunate that our ancestors were blessed with pumpkins by Native Americans. For one thing, the orange fruits are an excellent source of vitamin A. For novice colonists usually hovering on the edge of starvation for the first couple of years, pumpkins could be credited for keeping the few survivors alive and in reasonably good health.
And then there’s the Halloween connection. I can’t imagine that the Pilgrims and Puritans approved of this pagan holiday one bit. I mean, these are the people who banned Christmas until the common folks grumbled and shortened the success of Oliver Cromwell’s Glorious Revolution in England.
Fortunately for American children of all ages, the arrival of Irish and Scots immigrants overwhelmed puritanism and gave us the tradition of the jack o’ lantern.
You may have heard that jack o’ lanterns were first carved from large turnips and rutabagas. This is absolutely true, for I have seen vintage photos of the ones used in merry old Ireland. Intricately carved, they weren’t carried door to door but were instead lined up on windowsills to scare away restless spirits.
I’ll never do it, but I’ve often been tempted to put carved turnips in my windows. But you know how people talk.
And then there’s the whole pumpkin marketing scheme that would have died in its infancy if people had stuck to turnips. The Halloween display at Walmart just wouldn’t be the same, and turnips have a limited shelf life.
Turnip o’ lanterns would not survive from the end of August until October. The Halloween aisle at your favorite store would probably smell like one huge crock of sauerkraut gone very bad.
“Okay, kids, we’re going to pick out our turnips for Halloween this afternoon.”
“Oh, Mommy, can we stop at The Turnip Patch and take a hayride, too?”
That is a conversation I hope no parent has ever had with a child.
I can only see one upside to turnips rather than pumpkins. The carving mess would be minimal. On the other hand, roasted and salted turnip seeds have never become a “thing.”
And let’s face it. Turnips and rutabagas have a coloration issue, unless you happen to dig up a crop of yellow rutabagas. Purple and white are not the most autumnal of colors when shown in the company of scarlet maple leaves and brilliant Indian corn.
So, we have pumpkins instead. We like to think that they are as all-American as you can get, but the French managed to selectively breed some outstanding varieties, including the one we associate with Cinderella.
As we know, in Walt Disney’s world the lovely princess arrived at the ball in a pumpkin coach. The average farmer’s market fruit wouldn’t do, so Walt chose a Rouge Vif d’Etampe variety because, well, it’s French and therefore more elegant somehow.
I don’t know what all this has to do with pumpkins in general, but the whole pumpkin spice latte issue reminds me of Walt Disney trying too hard to be elegant.
As a wannabe curmudgeon, I’ll take a simple cup of coffee with a wedge of homemade pumpkin pie instead.
“As American as pumpkin pie” rings truer than the apple version. Everybody grew apples before the discovery of the Americas. The big orange fruit is one of those things that makes us unique among nations.
You can’t say that about turnips, can you?
