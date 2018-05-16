Dear Readers,
I have a bedroom clock that shines the time on my ceiling, so I need only to open my eyes, and maybe roll over to know what time it is in that dark room in the night. Several nights ago, I awoke at just after four in the morning because of noise being created by one of my three cats. Ralphie is as white as Christmas snow, which is why he was named for the lead character in “A Christmas Story.” The normally quiet feline was on the floor near the foot of my bed bellyaching about something, but at that hour, I did not care to investigate. My house has a cat door, so I reasoned that if the cat were not happy about something, he could simply leave. Where I was personally concerned, his issue could wait. I went back to sleep.
Later that morning, at a more reasonable time to climb out of bed, I did so, bleary-eyed, and still groggy. I took several unfocused steps before my slippered foot came down on a lump that crunched beneath my weight. My heart sank. I took two more steps so that I could turn to see what turned out to be an already deceased mouse. It became clear that the racket from Ralphie in the night had been his announcing of sharing his hard-won prize. I struggled to feel honored as I used paper towels to scoop up my “gift” and then deposit it into the trash.
Perhaps I owed Ralphie a thank you. Perhaps I now owe him an apology. Perhaps the best that that cat was or is going to get from me is that I did not scream at him. I believe in controlling my temper. So far, so good.
I had a letter this week from someone also working to maintain an even temper…
Dear Gayle,
I have a coworker who has been here forever, but she still doesn’t seem to know what she’s supposed to do half the time. She isn’t rude or anything and she’s okay with customers, she’s just very slow and doesn’t get much done which leaves a lot for everybody else to do. Nobody wants to say anything to her about it because they figure she won’t change anyway, and she might say something to the bosses who seem just fine with her. Can you think of any way to get her to do more of her share around here? I’m afraid I might get so mad some time I might yell at her and that wouldn’t be good.
— Working for Two
Dear Working,
No doubt you are right; it would not be good to unleash your frustrations on this woman. You have asked how you might get her to move faster. What you did not ask for is ideas on how to cope if your co-worker’s current two working speeds — slow and stop — remain firmly in place. I will speak to both.
I have known people who operated on a slower pace than most of us. Because I also knew some of their slower-moving family members, I began to wonder if there might be a genetic basis for this predisposition. I figure that, since researchers have identified genes that control such things as how outgoing we will be, there may also be a gene or two involved in how quickly we move, including at work. If this is so, and if she has the slowness gene, (or is missing the speediness gene), nothing will change her. If she is being passive aggressive by conveniently forcing others to do much of her share of the workload, you are also not likely to change her.
You say that she has been at your workplace forever. This implies that she is older. Has she aged into physical constraints that cause her to deliberately or unavoidably slow down? If so, you are still not likely to change her. Might she have been through a severe illness at one time, and that is why the bosses give her slack?
You might try praising the woman for her efficiency whenever possible, and then wait patiently to see if she begins to try to live up to the best of that image of herself. As a group, her co-workers should avoid carrying on conversations with her as she works as she may be someone who cannot multitask well. You might also try giving her specific directives rather than to assume that she can tell what she should be doing next. Present these as polite suggestions or requests, of course, as you are not her supervisor. Ultimately, you might do best to consider managing your own frustration at having to work with someone so slow. Changing how you view her may be key to that. If you critique her work in the light of what everyone else can do, she comes up short. If you choose to see her delayed progress as being the best that she can do, then her frustrating low productivity might become easier to accept.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to mytakeonit@gmx.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]
