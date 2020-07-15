This is turning out to be a typical summer in a year that is anything but. We still managed to have fireworks displays for the Fourth of July. Families have cookouts and nights around the fire.
This looks an awful lot like life in the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Of course, there’s no stopping by a gas station to buy a Popsicle or ice cream cone, but we get by. We may be able to watch more stuff on television, but the programming was better back then.
If anyone had started braying about their fantastic artisanal hotdogs and hamburgers, they would been looked at, hard. We had a choice of a dog or a burger, with mustard, ketchup, relish and onions, white-flour buns only. Everyone ate well and didn’t need to feel special because of what was on the plate.
Gluten-free, paleo and keto diets were unheard of. Few were obsessed with their weight.
Cars already had seat belts and the oil embargo was not yet a thing. Automobiles might have gotten 10 miles to the gallon, but they were more fun to drive. Kudos go out to the folks who kept their muscle cars and bring them out to play sometimes.
I know that all-suckers are still made. I saw one the other day. My Grandpa McGregor always bought the giant lollipops for us before we learned not to eat anything bigger than our heads.
A good summer afternoon was playing in the water near “the little bridge,” a narrow two-lane span just down the hill in Garvertown. I hated water snakes, especially when they wrapped their tails around tree branches and hung swinging in mid-air.
The family dog, miffed if she wasn’t invited to go with us, would tattle on our location when Mom asked her where the kids were. She (the dog, not Mom) would swing her long nose in our direction.
A visit to Grandma’s and Grandpa’s house meant wolfing peppermint patties, washed down with 7-Up. You might even get a bottle of Squirt if Grandpa felt like sharing.
And then there were the loud and hilarious wagon rides up and down the front sidewalk. It was all good until the eldest child decided to get funky when steering, crashing into a hedge just up the street. The grumpy guy who lived there yelled at us and told us to go home.
If it hadn’t been the hedge, he would have found another reason. His own kids were 24/7 hellions, by the way.
Skateboards hadn’t become popular yet, and few kids had street skates. We made endless loops around South Side, flying down the hilly street that runs beside the place I now live. I still grin when I hear shrieks and screams from barely-in-control bicyclists.
In those days, kids were put to work as involuntary lawn and garden staff. You made sure to hand-trim the back and side walks in the morning, saving the front walk for the afternoon when the red maples kept you in the shade.
There’s no use pining for the public swimming pool at Alcola Park. It is long gone and filled in. We were reasonably happy for a time with our backyard wading pool.
Families went for Sunday drives back then. You’d load up the car with your spouse, your own offspring and a few of your friends’ kids. It worked well until Dad tried to shoehorn several long-legged pre-teens into a Volkswagen Beetle.
On the other hand, I know that you can stuff six near-adults and their luggage into one. Dad yelled about that when he found out.
So much yelling in my youth. And yet my hearing is still very good.
Later in the summer, there was the Farmers and Merchants Picnic, the forerunner of the Clarion County Fair. It was a good place to throw away your hard-earned allowance on grape Nehi, strange and useless feathered things on the ends of flimsy sticks and random beanie caps. And there was the obligatory ride on the Ferris wheel which always broke down when your gondola was the one at the very top on a windy day.
Our dads and grandpas listened to the Pirates on the radio. Every self-respecting kid had at least one T-shirt with “Pittsburgh Pirates. Go, Buccos!” printed on the front.
We wore Keds or PF Flyers when we weren’t slapping around in cheap flip-flops.
When the street lights came on, it was time to go home before the curfew bell rang at the old schoolhouse. You finished the night by catching lightning bugs in your own yard or lighting up sparklers if you were allowed. Firecrackers were still illegal, but every boy and girl had a cap pistol.
That kind of life wasn’t half bad at all.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]