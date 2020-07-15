A bird collided with my car as I was driving to Clarion on Friday for jury duty. I could not have avoided this, but I felt bad about it all the same.
As I thought about that mid-air collision, I realized that now must be that time of year for me to remind everyone to be extra cautious driving.
On a recent trip, I came upon a sign telling me to slow down for construction ahead. I drove for at least another mile with no sign of workers. This was just beginning to irritate me when, because I was driving more slowly, I was able to keep from hitting a doe who stepped out in front of my car. Because I had already braked for her, I was also able to keep from hitting the fawn that appeared following its mother’s path across my own. A bit farther on, I was able to share that with a flagman as I sat in my car beside his Slow/Stop sign.
The next day, as driving the other direction on that same road, I saw centered in the other lane a dead fawn. Some other driver had not been so lucky as I. A mere tenth of a mile farther on, I swerved to avoid hitting one of the largest snapping turtles I have seen. I turned my car around and parked it so that I could get out and shoo the reptile on faster, and would be there — larger and more easy to spot than the turtle — if any traffic appeared. He got off the road, and I took his picture with my cell phone before returning to my car.
Since the car was now headed back toward the dead fawn, I drove just past it, parked and walked to the animal which was positioned such that, with night coming on, it could easily create even more moving vehicle problems. I picked it up. By then, cars were coming, but they graciously waited as I crossed the road with the heavy, and still very warm animal, and laid it in the taller grass off the roadway. It did occur to me as I walked back toward my car that anyone seeing me out there walking with blood all over my hands might have wondered if some serious crime might just have occurred. Thank goodness most of us are currently carrying moist wipes in our cars; I needed mine.
The following day, I was driving home when I came around a bend in time to see two very young raccoons about the size of average guinea pigs playing in the middle of the other lane. What is it about the middle of a roadway lane? The pair seemed to take no notice of my car. Again, I stopped, walked toward the two small animals, and tried to shoo them off of the road. One ran into the weeds. The other one did what raccoons will sometimes do when threatened — it spread itself out as flat as it could while still gripping the road surface with its tiny claws. Trying to intimidate it into moving back was not working, and seemed to be generating the opposite effect; the closer I got, the more inclined the little warrior was to go on the offense and move — flattened and all — toward me. Preferring to not risk being bit, I stopped my part of our game of chicken.
Then I thought to remove the outer of my two shirts to use it as a matador would use a cape. The little one was not sure what to do with the great sheet waving at it, and it backed up — slowly. I heard traffic coming from both directions. The raccoon had just made it to the white-painted edge line at the side of the road when cars came. The one on our side of the road seemed to be travelling far faster than the posted speed limit. I used the shirt to flag it for just a moment. That driver avoided us, but kept sailing by with little noticeable slowing. The car coming from the other direction slowed and then stopped. When I turned to speak to its pleasant and concerned occupants, the little fur ball saw my being distracted as an opportunity to take off running into the weeds. Success.
All this just to say that there are more animals of all ages out there on our roads and more humans out there trying to do good while creating yet another kind of hazard. You may want to be driving with this in mind right now.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]