Last week I planned to write about cruising around town on Friday nights in the ‘70s. Unfortunately, Ma Nature had other ideas, and so here we are.
Regular readers know all too well that I’m a weather junkie. Last Thursday, the big news was an impending monster heat wave with heat indices above 100 degrees. Well, we did have that over the weekend, but the Big Story in Action News turned out to be a line of moisture-laden thunderstorms that blew through the northern reaches of the L-V coverage area and beyond.
It banged and flashed over here on the Armstrong County side of Red Bank Creek and when I had a chance to check my rain gauge later, we had received an inch and a half of precipitation. Apparently, folks nearer to I-80 got well in excess of three inches.
Reports of problems started showing up in Facebook at about 10:30 p.m., if not a little sooner. I thought it a good idea to go to bed because Saturday morning sounded as if it might be a little busy news-wise.
Well, that little fantasy of mine went straight out the door when the fire siren began blaring at about midnight. I fired up my smart phone’s radio-scanner app and was horrified. There were road closures all around, and then I heard reports of water rescues.
Now, the L-V is a small-town weekly, and I’m a semi-retired stringer. Going out in the middle of the night to cover breaking news is a rarity for me. On the other hand, New Bethlehem is my hometown and, well, showing up when your neighbor is having trouble is the best thing you can do.
Which is not to say that I didn’t debate with myself about heading across the bridge. Emergency agencies were telling folks to stay out of the area, and it’s always a good idea to listen to them. But I’ve been to enough of these events to know how to stay out of the way while being responsible for my own safety.
There’s this thing in the news business. You never want to become part of the story you’re covering. It pays to keep your head on a swivel so you don’t get run over by a firetruck or humiliate yourself by needing to be rescued.
Fair enough. I parked a couple blocks away on Washington Street’s higher ground and stumbled down the dark sidewalk until I remembered the flashlight in my purse. Blue and red emergency lights look so festive from a distance until you think about why you’re seeing them.
A hovercraft in the middle of Vine Street, Distant VFD’s big pumper truck hubcap-deep in water and clots of people standing on relatively higher ground are not things you want to see in the wee hours of the morning.
At the worst of times, you can feel this sense of community drawing you in. You might not have the opportunity to talk to everyone, but you are all witnesses to town history.
I met two lovely people on one of the worst nights of their lives. They are in the process of moving into their newly purchased home at the corner of Washington and Vine, a rose-brick house that I used to admire on my way to the New Bethlehem-South Bethlehem Elementary School, now known as Redbank Valley Primary.
I won’t get into the specifics of their situation, but they weren’t told that their home lies in a flood plain. They have no flood insurance, and many cherished possessions stored in the basement are probably gone now.
It was not a time for expressing my righteous indignation, so I tried to comfort them as best I could. I told them that one of the fire departments would probably stop by to hose out their basement in the following days. I told them that our town pulls together in times like these, and they are not alone.
While standing on a corner of their lawn, I started talking to a southern Clarion County EMT. That’s when I heard that the ambulance building had been flooded, requiring removal of all sterile and perishable items to the upper floor.
They won’t be calling that building “home” for a while. In the meantime, the Hawthorn VFD is giving them a place to park their rigs, and a generous resident is donating the use of his camper for crew quarters.
I can’t count how many different fire companies showed up, but I heard most of the list on the scanner before I left my house. Clarion, East Brady, Rimersburg, Distant, Hawthorn and probably Summerville lent a hand to New Bethlehem. If I missed anybody in this week’s column, you know how hectic everything was, and you’re simply good people.
I wanted to stay, but I dragged myself away to Broad Street up near Uni-Mart. No matter how many times you see it, flood debris will overwhelm your brain. Large objects should not be leaning against buildings or projecting through windows, but nobody told them so.
Once again, that sense of community took hold. People who you only see in formal settings suddenly begin talking to you like an old friend. They tell random stories and offer tidbits of information that help a sometime-reporter connect the dots.
Next week, I’ll write about the aftermath. In the meantime, enjoy the Clarion County Fair if you can. As Jarrod Skinner told me Saturday afternoon, “This isn’t our first rodeo.”
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]