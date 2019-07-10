As a small child, I couldn’t help paying attention to radio news. Television news was still in its infancy in many ways, and our old Emerson set tended to blow its tubes. When I was four or so, a week or two seemed like a long time until Dad found a replacement tube or took it somewhere to be repaired.
But the one marvelous thing that got me hooked on the news was The Weekly Reader, that little kid-friendly publication that made its way into our eager hands every Friday. Its content still seeps from my brain at times and sets me to looking up random stuff.
There was a memorable article about possible Viking settlement of Minnesota in the 1300s. This particular issue had photos of some supposed grave goods and a stone carved with runes. In the early 1960s, people were just getting used to the idea that the Vikings reached North America 500 years before Christopher Columbus, which really kind of spoiled the spirit of Columbus Day for me.
I had been walking around with the idea of non football-playing Vikings in Minnesota for more than 50 years. But I looked it up a couple years ago and all the erstwhile archaeological finds are now believed to be fakes. My inner child’s head fell off.
A better story was about France’s electric trains, but discussion about it was cut short by the announcement of John F. Kennedy’s assassination shortly after lunchtime. Life is littered with memories of where we were and what we were doing on those traumatic days. I still can’t read a news item about the Kennedy assassination without thinking about the Weekly Reader.
Another article with a much better outcome was about a proposed tunnel beneath the English Channel that was going to connect France and Great Britain, as it was known at the time. Now, that’s an idea that appealed to a third-grader in 1964.
After a bout of cold feet by the UK’s Labour Party, the whole thing was called off until 1988. In 1994, 30 years after reading about it as a schoolchild, I cheered when it was completed.
Even Belgium made the news one week. At the time, the French-speaking Walloons in the southeast held most of the political power and the Dutch-speaking Flemings were something of a disenfranchised minority. I felt sorry for the Flemish for 50 years until I found out a couple years ago that the two groups’ had traded places in the past 30 years.
It pays to keep abreast of news stories, you know. What you once learned is probably out of date within a few years and the world has become a different place.
I was sad when I heard that The Weekly Reader, first published in 1928, would cease publication in 2012. It had seen a revolving cast of owners during its run, but its sale to Reader’s Digest in 2007 proved to be a delayed death knell. Reader’s Digest was having trouble with its own market niche and sold the children’s publication to Scholastic, which promptly shut it down.
I suppose it might have survived if Reader’s Digest had embraced development of an electronic version. On the other hand, kids need to feel newsprint with their own hands, turn the pages, make mental bookmarks that are physically connected to their fingertips.
While I was mourning the passing of the Weekly Reader, I started worrying about the fate of Highlights magazine. When my grandsons were little guys, I always bought them a subscription. Now that they are in college and high school, I kind of forgot about it and was relieved to see that it is prospering.
Highlights was fun and I always liked its word and picture puzzles. Of all the stories I read in it, the only one I can remember is a biographical sketch about the life of Phillis Wheatley, the first known female African American poet. It is still a good story, by the way.
I have no idea why I remember these stories and have forgotten so many more. I suppose they spoke to me on some level that even I can’t fathom.
All of which makes me wonder what stories our children and grandchildren remember. They may not retain the material when reading it on a tablet’s screen. And that’s another reason to keep printed newspapers and books alive.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]