The weather outside is frightful, and it was on a night much like this more than 60 years ago that Glenn and Shirley Kerr found themselves in possession of a baby daughter. They couldn’t give her back to Dr. McNeal, much as they might have wanted to during those 2 a.m. feedings and later adolescent rebellions.
Fortunately, the little mite did well enough in school and turned out pretty much okay, thanks to some help from a parade of unsung heroes.
At the top of the list of unsung heroes stands Jean McComb, the lady no high school girl could avoid, nor could a few of the guys. Miss McComb was the perennial girls’ gym teacher and athletic coach for decades at Redbank Valley High School.
She was tough, there’s no doubt about it. There was no creative dance segment in her classes and Pilates hadn’t been invented yet, not that she would have taught it anyway.
We suffered and sweated through the thousand-year-long calisthenics unit every year in preparation for the Presidential Physical Fitness Test. This was the brainchild of John F. Kennedy. I can forgive him most of his errors and foibles except for the Cuban Missile Crisis and this physical fitness exam.
On the other hand, we learned about more than pain and suffering and swearing under our breath. This tall and somewhat ethereal egghead of a girl learned about endurance and inner strength. If a girl could survive the 13 minutes of running in place with her arms held out straight at her sides, she was well set for life.
Jean McComb was somewhat famous for telling the members of the new girls’ basketball team that, yes, there would be people who would make fun of them. She told them that they had to develop the hides of elephants and brush off criticism. As a result, the team’s unofficial mascot was not the Redbank Valley Bulldog but Elefante the Elephant.
“We are the Elephants, mighty mighty Elephants” turned more than one head when sung as the team’s fight song. I hope I’m not the only person who remembers that. It was a moment of greatness.
There was an inflatable elephant that accompanied the team to pep rallies and games. Somebody bought an elephant charm bracelet at GC Murphy’s and kept it as a talisman for many years. The pachyderm became the totem animal for a gaggle of tough and scrappy young ladies.
Beneath the sternness lay an unacknowledged motherliness. I never realized it until several years later. Not all life lessons are learned in a kitchen.
There was a family of rough boys in school at the time, bullies, always in trouble. One morning, Miss McComb spotted one of them harassing a smaller kid in the hallway and intervened. Grabbing the young ruffian by the shoulder, she noticed that there was bone where there should have been muscle.
It seemed that the boys were unsupervised at home for long periods of time. Miss McComb found that there was little food around the house and, in her own quiet way, fixed that part of the problem by delivering a bag of potatoes and other edibles to their doorstep.
Miss McComb didn’t tell us the story. Pete White, the boy’s basketball coach and our economics teacher, passed it along to us after a couple guys in class made a rude remark about her. That one story said what some of us already knew.
Jean McComb was probably one of the best people you’d ever want to meet.
Her habit of standing in the doorway of the girls’ shower room after gym class received a lot of criticism at the time. Given small-town culture in the ‘60s and ‘70s, there were those people who whispered that this practice was unnatural.
As a shy and gawky girl, public showering was sheer torture for me every week, but I did it anyway without showing too much unease. I kind of learned to ignore Miss McComb’s perpetual clipboard.
You see, that clipboard was the key to everything. Miss McComb checked your name off the list as you walked into the shower room, and you were only excused from the public display one week per month. If you didn’t ask to be excused for two or three months in a row, there’s a good chance you had a little problem.
If a girl was being abused, Miss McComb would see the cuts and bruises. If a girl wasn’t eating enough, Miss McComb would see that, too. If a girl was “in trouble,” Miss McComb would have been one of the first people to notice.
People didn’t talk about child abuse and teen pregnancies out loud in those days, but they still happened. Mandated reporting by school employees didn’t become “a thing” until some years later, but we still had our silent sheepdogs standing watch over us.
Jean McComb was one of the good ones.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.