“Another year is dawning, dear Father, let it be in working or in waiting, another year with Thee; another year of progress, another year of praise, another year of proving Thy presence all the days.”
Words from the hymn, “Another Year is Dawning” by Frances R. Havergal, 1874. Many years have come and gone since the writing of this simple New Year’s hymn. There are very few New Year’s hymns, so this one always stands out to me.
If you are reading this, you survived 2020! Congratulations! No small feat! Give yourself a pat on the back and let’s take stock of where we’ve come from, where we are and where we are going in 2021.
Well, here we are at the end of another year, and what a year it was. The status quo has certainly been picked up, turned upside down and thoroughly shaken for better or for worse. Between COVID-19 and the American presidential election, I would say that everyone around the world has been shaken to their core. There are good lessons that can be learned from every trial we experience. I am sure everyone is a little more aware of germs and the damage they can do, so it may result in less overall sickness in the future. As for politics, everyone should be more aware of the constant threats to our freedom that exist. It is no accident that we Americans live a free and prosperous life. Freedom does not run well on autopilot. It takes the involvement of concerned citizens to keep our nation strong and functioning as it should.
We need to think of the New Year as the beginning of new opportunities and the start of something wonderful instead of the end of everything. Come to think of it, after the big climax of Christmas Day, it always did seem like we fell off the world into blank space, and the dark, cold abyss of winter enveloped us. Everything was so merry and so bright, and there was so much excitement and so many things going on and then all of a sudden — it’s over!
That week between Christmas and New Year’s is like “The Lost Week” a “No Man’s Land.” The holiday hype does come with its downside. Well, the holidays were the glorious culmination of the old year — just like the leaves on the trees go out in a brilliant burst of autumn color — and now we get to make a fresh start. Imagine if each year was considered a lifetime, just think of how many lifetimes we have lived.
In Russia, New Year’s Day is like our Christmas Day, so why not start new traditions to make the cheer last longer and ease the winter dreariness? Save some gifts for New Year’s Day, find ways to celebrate all 12 days of Christmas or do a February advent calendar. You will be surprised just how much tiny surprises will lift your spirits.
Even for a die-hard cold and snow fan like me, I do admit that my spirits start to sag a little in January. One tradition that helps the Smith family stay happy through January is the fact that we leave our Christmas decorations up for most of the month. Now that really helps cushion the January shock. On week nights we light up the tree and listen to old-time radio dramas by the light of the Christmas tree, just as though it were a cheery fireplace.
Let’s look at some January positives. There are many ways to keep up your spirits after the holidays. The cold months are a good time to do a little “hibernation,” relax, clear your mind and recharge your energy. There are many winter sports, even adults participate, so you cannot say that it is just a “kid thing.” Snow is more exciting than rain — unless there is a drought. Snow is beautiful, snow sparks winter adventures, and January is the best month for it.
Winter is a time of rest and rejuvenation for nature, and we should take this “time out” and rest too. We get a break from holiday hullabaloo, and you have some time on your hands. When you are “snowed in” during the winter months you can: take time to clean, to read, to write, to study, to dream, to pray. Even if you just want to sit on the couch, zone out and binge on TV shows, that is a form of rest.
Keep your tree and Christmas lights up until the end of January, and I guarantee that the cheeriness and warmth of the holiday just past will blunt the bleakness of the month.
We face the New Year with uncertainty, as we do each year. Many may feel fearful, as they face the new and the unknown. Turn that fear of the unknown into a challenge, an adventure and an opportunity. Be determined that you are going to make the best use of the time God has given you on this earth. The dawning of a New Year is a momentous occasion. Let us take this time to give thanks for our blessings of the past and present, and place 2021 in His hands.
“Another year of service, of witness for Thy love, another year of training for holier work above; another year is dawning, dear Father, let it be on earth, or else in heaven, another year for Thee.”
— Frances R.Havergal