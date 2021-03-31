Well, here we are. It’s April. I really like this month. It is a prelude to May, my favorite month of the whole year.
There are a lot of great things about this month. One of them involves fishing. Of course, there’s trout season. While a bit physically demanding, it is a lot of fun. As some may already know, I am a bait fisherman for trout, as well as for most other fish. The suckers are also biting now, and the panfish are really heating up.
Here’s a little aside. Every trout season, I catch a sculpin, a funny looking little fish. I have always found them kind of neat. On a side note, if you have never tried trout for breakfast, you are really missing out on something great. A couple of trout filets, fried up with over easy eggs, home fries and toast is a meal fit for a king.
For a number of years now, I have contemplated the idea of canning fish. Of course, they have to be pressure canned. There are tons of recipes out there. This year, my son and I are going to do it with some type of fish. I will report on how it turns out. Supposedly, even if the fish you can are bony, the pressure will dissolve the bones.
Another great thing is that the peeper frogs are singing. This is some of the most beautiful music I have ever heard, and I look forward to it each year. Still another great thing is that the trees are in bud, and the crocuses are blooming. It won’t be long until the daffodils are out, too.
The woodchucks are out, and dedicated chuck hunters are tuning up their rifles. In my own case, I am pretty much an “if it dies it fries” guy, so I haven’t hunted them in awhile, as I have developed an aversion to cleaning them.
Although they don’t hibernate, possums seem to get sort of scarce in the winter. Now, they are showing up on my deck to eat the food I put out for the neighborhood cats. I love these little guys. A single possum will eat thousands of ticks each year, and I hate ticks. Plus, while it might sound weird, I think they are kind of cute. I have always wanted to see a mother possum with babies on her back, but that has never happened. I have seen pictures, and they are really cute. A couple more unique things about possums is the fact that they can withstand poisonous snake bites, and they don’t get rabies.
A lot of birds are back. My yard is full of robins. I have also seen turkey vultures. A lot of people find them sort of gross, but they are a sure sign of spring.
As much fun as hunting and fishing are, there are other great and fun outdoor activities. One of my very favorite outdoor and for that matter, indoor pursuits, is cooking. I have been “cooking out” for more than fifty years, and without tooting my own horn too much, I have to say that I have gotten pretty darn good at it. Freshly caught fish on the grill are nothing short of delicious. The fresher, the better. I also love smoked fish. Over the winter, I got a good deal on an Old Smokey electric smoker. I am very eager to try it out. Just about any fish takes well to the smoking process. Hickory is my favorite smoking wood, although apple, maple, oak and many other hardwoods will produce very good results as well.
Well, I hope you enjoyed this little potpourri of outdoor topics. Get out there and have some fun.