Pennsylvania State Representative Josh Kail, a rising Republican star, has quickly developed a reputation for effective, level-headed policy proposals, and his recent call to resume work at construction sites is more of the same.
Consider this from the Centers for Disease Control:
“Severity — The complete clinical picture with regard to COVID-19 is not fully known. Reported illnesses have ranged from very mild (including some with no reported symptoms) to severe, including illness resulting in death. While information so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild, a report out of China suggests serious illness occurs in 16 percent of cases. Older people and people of all ages with severe chronic medical conditions — like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example — seem to be at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness. A CDC Morbidity & Mortality Weekly Report that looked at severity of disease among COVID-19 cases in the United States by age group found that 80 percent of deaths were among adults 65 years and older, with the highest percentage of severe outcomes occurring in people 85 years and older.”
Per CDC on April 2, 2020: U.S. COVID-19: cases — 213,144, seasonal flu — 38 million, COVID-19 deaths — 4,513, flu deaths — 23,000. “During the 2017-2018 flu season, approximately 900,000 people were hospitalized and 80,000 people died due to flu complications.” Prevention Magazine.
We must protect the elderly and infirm, but given these facts, why are all of us on lock down instead of just the elderly and infirm? Why aren’t restaurants open, but required to card patrons like they do for alcohol and exclude those 65 and older? Why are brawny 25-year-olds out of work and why are schools shut down?
Nicholas Christakis, Sterling Professor of Social and Natural Science at Yale, notes: “both the attack rate and the death rate among the young is indeed very low with COVID-19, unlike most prior pandemics ... So, a sophisticated summary of COVID-19 fatality in both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients is: Age 0-9: 0.0094 percent, 10-19: 0.022 percent, 20-29: 0.091 percent, 30-39: 0.18 percent, 40-49: 0.4 percent, 50-59: 1.3 percent, 60-69: 4.6 percent, 70-79: 9.8 percent, 80-plus: 18 percent.”
So why all the media hysteria, you ask? NBCs Chuck Todd: “Do you think there is blood on the president’s hands considering the slow response? Or is that too harsh of a criticism?” Dr. Anthony Fauci: “That (the media is trying to drive a wedge between Trump and his advisors on the Wuhan Flu) is really unfortunate. ...The idea of just pitting one against the other is just not helpful. I wish that would stop, and we’d look ahead at the challenge we have to pull together, to get over this thing.”
Not that they’re trying to use this to get to Trump or anything. Whatever they’re doing, trying to force the President to lock down the country is a dangerous game.
Management consultants McKinsey & Company in its “COVID-19: Implications for business” projected in one scenario that, “Demand suffers as consumers cut spending throughout the year. In the most affected sectors, the number of corporate layoffs and bankruptcies rises throughout 2020, feeding a self-reinforcing downward spiral. The financial system suffers significant distress, but a full-scale banking crisis is averted because of banks’ strong capitalization and the macroprudential supervision now in place. Fiscal and monetary-policy responses prove insufficient to break the downward spiral. The global economic impact is severe, approaching the global financial crisis of 2008–09.”
Remember, a multi-trillion dollar economy burdened with $21 trillion in debt is not like a car engine you can turn off and turn back on when you wish.
Our current situation is far too dangerous to politicize. A targeted lock down limited to the infirm and citizens and employees 65 and older, including members of such households would accomplish the goals of public health and allow the rest of us to get back to work.
Before it’s too late.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. Contact Lewis at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]