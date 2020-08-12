It’s a con that has Bernie Madoff turning green with envy. In America, “systemic racism” has created “white privilege” and unless you’re a racist you must become an “ally” of anyone who claims she’s been systemically oppressed.
Here’s how it works.
TV billionaire Oprah Winfrey puts on an Apple TV+ series, “The Oprah Conversation” and tells you how illegitimately good you’ve got it is because you’re white. And if you argue? No, you’re wrong, you didn’t earn it, it’s a result of “white privilege.”
According to The New York Post someone dared to point out the obvious. “Not all white people have power, There’s plenty of poor, working-class white people. But I think that when we group all of white people together and we don’t recognize the fact that there’s a lot of white people that struggle ... if we’re gonna come together and really attack racism and the inequities that are in this country and are in this world, that it’s important not to group all white people.”
Clearly the person was buying in with Oprah, they just objected to the racist stereotyping. Oprah didn’t care. Her reply?
“There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people — the caste system that’s been put in place. But they still, no matter where they are on the rung or ladder of success, they still have their whiteness. You still have your whiteness. That’s what the term ‘white privilege’ is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter.”
Forget the racism, think about what a preposterous statement that is. What gives someone of any color an unearned advantage is inherited wealth, mental or athletic ability or a good upbringing. Every other advantage is in one way or another earned and really, even mental or athletic ability or a good upbringing can be rejected by the one who could have benefited from it. White privilege is a racist term. It states that a white kid who lives in a trailer park, his dad on disability from a coal mining accident and his mom an alcoholic, has privilege, but Barrack Obama’s daughters do not.
Racism must first stereotype a group of people and tag them with a negative quality that is unchangeable and makes them inferior. “America has racism in its DNA.” Mr. Obama was not talking about blacks, he was talking about whites and saying white racism is universal and unchangeable. Thus, blacks are at least morally superior. Winfrey, without evidence, claims white racism created a system where skin color is more important than economic power.
Where’s the evidence?
You’re not allowed to ask. Winfrey and those of her ilk have created a set of rules for the gullible or masochistic whites who long to prove they’re not racists and are “allies” of the oppressed. And one of them is ... you’re not allowed to ask, “Where’s the evidence of systemic racism?”
One Mireille Harper, a black woman, helpfully wrote how white people can be anti-racist through “non-optical allyship.” Harper says allyship means understanding that it is not the “oppressed’s” job to educate us. We have to “educate (ourselves) on the systemic oppression that Black people have faced throughout history and from which white people have benefited.”
In other words, when you ask them where the evidence of systemic racism is and they can’t show you any because there isn’t any, its your obligation to make some stuff up and convince yourself there really is systemic racism and you and your Dad who worked 30 years in a steel mill somehow benefited.
And guess what the second rule of Allyship is?
“Transfer the benefits of your privilege to those who lack it.”
Ah ... invest in the ponzi scheme, buy the Brooklyn Bridge, play the shell game with the hustler ... cough up your cash. Be an “Ally,” sucker.
It’s all about the Benjamins.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning” and “Hell Rises,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]